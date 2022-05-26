New Bill Opens the Door for Lawsuits Against the Government Based on Contaminated Drinking Water at Camp Lejeune

MARLTON, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In anticipation of the passage of the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, the law firm of Console & Associates, P.C. is actively investigating claims on behalf of service members and other individuals who were exposed to contaminated water at the military base at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The firm is offering free consultations to anyone who worked, lived or was stationed at Camp Lejeune to advise them of their rights and options on how to proceed with a claim against the federal government.

Based on the most recent estimates by the United States government, as many as 900,000 people were exposed to the drinking water at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987. Many of these people ingested what are now known to be cancer-causing chemicals found in the drinking water. Until recently, federal law prohibited service members from pursuing a claim against the government. However, under the newly proposed Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022, service members may be eligible for compensation for the illnesses and injuries they sustained as a result of the contaminated water at Camp Lejeune. For many, this new law finally opens the door to receiving compensation for liver cancer, breast cancer, bladder cancer, Parkinson's disease, infertility and other life-changing conditions. For more information on eligibility to file a claim, please visit: https://www.myinjuryadvocate.com/camp-lejeune-pr.

Console & Associates, P.C. is a personal injury law firm that investigates a wide range of toxic tort cases against some of the largest and most powerful companies and organizations in the country. The attorneys at Console & Associates, P.C. constantly track the progress of pending legislation to ensure they are always on the cutting edge of the legal landscape in which they operate. Console & Associates, P.C. is currently accepting inquiries from those who are interested in learning more about how the Camp Lejeune Justice Act of 2022 may affect their ability to pursue a claim. To learn more about this case please visit https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/contaminated-water-camp-lejeune/.

Console & Associates, P.C.can be reached through its website at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/, or by calling (866) 778-5500.

PRLog ID: www.prlog.org/12918708

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.