New Bloomberg Law ESG Resources Include Practical Guidance, Webinar, And Survey

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law today announced the availability of new resources focusing on environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) matters, including Practical Guidance, an In Focus page, and a webinar that will discuss the findings of the 2020 Bloomberg Law ESG Survey.

The importance of incorporating ESG into business practices is at the forefront of corporate strategy discussions, and the global pandemic and resulting recession have brought increased attention to corporate sustainability and human capital concerns.

The importance of incorporating ESG into business practices is at the forefront of corporate strategy discussions. Tweet this

Bloomberg Law's new Practical Guidance topic pages include:

Guidance on ESG Stakeholders, Frameworks & Regulation that provides broad subject overviews, comparisons of the leading ESG frameworks, information regarding the current regulatory and enforcement landscape, and a variety of reporting and disclosure checklists, tables, and forms.

Sustainable Business Operations content that includes examples of corporate ESG policies and programs, overviews and strategy documents regarding climate change and circular economy, and some specific guidance on environmental and energy management.

Resources that focus on Social Considerations, including human capital, human rights, and supply chain issues.

All of these ESG Practical Guidance resources can be found on the new ESG In Focus page, which brings all of Bloomberg Law's ESG resources together in a single location. In addition to Practical Guidance, users can quickly access Bloomberg Law analysis and news, precedent documents, federal and state resources, and exchange and self-regulatory organization rules and guidance, as they become available.

As with all enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform, all resources found on the ESG In Focus Page are available to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost.

Bloomberg Law will host a webinar, "ESG Resiliency, Preparedness, & the Pandemic," on December 9. It will examine how the Covid-19 health crisis and resulting recession have impacted companies' approaches to ESG, and whether companies with established ESG strategies and infrastructures may be better situated to weather this crisis.

The webinar will also provide an initial look at the results of the 2020 Bloomberg Law ESG Survey to analyze the structures of various ESG programs and whether those programs helped build resiliency in the face of the challenges of 2020.

"Bloomberg Law's new ESG resources provide a solid foundation for in-house counsel and law firm attorneys navigating the ESG landscape, with issues becoming increasingly important following the pandemic, economic downturn, and presidential transition," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "These new resources result from our analysis teams closely working with our customers and ESG experts and serve as a foundation that will continue to build upon in the coming months and years."

To register for the December 9 webinar, "ESG Resiliency, Preparedness, & the Pandemic," visit http://onb-law.com/iFT850CyFqa.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of comprehensive primary and secondary source material, real-time news, expert analysis, time-saving practice tools including Practical Guidance, market data, and business intelligence. For more information, visit pro.bloomberglaw.com.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

https://pro.bloomberglaw.com

