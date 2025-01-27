New Bloomberg Law Ranking Highlights Leading Law Firms

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bloomberg Law announced the Bloomberg Law Leading Law Firms ranking, a new program to recognize excellence and growth across a variety of success metrics. For more information and to submit your firm's data before April 7, please visit https://aboutblaw.com/bgZ6.

Bloomberg Law's Leading Law Firms is a ranking of law firms based on information including revenue, headcount, growth, and innovation. Any U.S.-based law firm can submit data for potential inclusion in the Leading Law Firms ranking.

"Bloomberg Law is deeply committed to recognizing excellence and growth in the legal industry," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Through the Leading Law Firms ranking, we are excited to highlight law firms that excel in revenue, headcount, growth, and innovation. This program will serve as a trusted benchmark for clients seeking top-tier legal services and will help law firms showcase their achievements to current and prospective clients and employees."

Data for submissions includes revenue and headcount, along with a variety of growth and innovation metrics.

Leading Law Firms joins the Bloomberg Law Rankings & Awards program, along with They've Got Next: The 40 Under 40, DEI Framework, League Tables, and Pro Bono Innovators.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law combines the latest in legal technology with workflow tools, comprehensive primary and secondary sources, trusted news, expert analysis, and business intelligence. For more than a decade, Bloomberg Law has been a trailblazer in its application of AI and machine learning. Bloomberg Law's deep expertise and commitment to innovation provide a competitive edge to help improve attorney productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit Bloomberg Law.

