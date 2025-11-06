New Bloomberg Law Report Details New and Emerging Issues in Legal Field

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law announced the availability of its latest report, State of Practice: Forging Ahead, which provides continuing insight into the dynamic legal landscape.

The survey of over 750 legal professionals highlights how political pressures and economic shifts are creating new challenges and opportunities across the industry, from retention risks to rising litigation volumes.

The report also shows a marked increase in AI adoption, with most attorneys using some form of the technology at least a few times a month for work. However, there is persistent hesitance among other attorneys, noting a fear of introducing errors into their work.

Economic factors are contributing to a surge in legal work, particularly in litigation. In response, firms are turning to strategic hiring and adopting new technologies to manage the growing workload. Furthermore, tariffs imposed by the Trump administration are tangibly affecting practice areas such as mergers and acquisitions and international trade, leading to slower negotiations and a greater need for due diligence.

Additional key findings in the report include:

Attorneys who use generative AI say it saves them less than an hour a day on average, and one-third doubt AI's ability to handle basic legal tasks on its own within a year.

More than half of law firm litigators report increased litigation volumes, and firms are responding through strategic hiring and technology automation.

Around a third of M&A lawyers said tariffs were slowing down deal negotiations and leading to more abandoned deals, while half of attorneys who work specifically on international trade issues said negotiations are now slower.

"Our survey results paint a clear picture of a legal profession at a pivotal moment," said Cesca Antonelli, editor-in-chief, Bloomberg Industry Group. "Attorneys are grappling with the transformative potential of AI while navigating a complex web of economic and political pressures. These insights are critical for firms looking to stay ahead of the curve, manage risk, and retain top talent in a rapidly evolving market."

For more information and to download a copy of the report, visit: https://aboutblaw.com/bj29.

