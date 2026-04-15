New Book Argues Conspiracy Thinking May Be a Rational Response to Institutional Failure

Legitimate Distrust reframes the crisis of belief and trust in modern democracy

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when public trust in institutions is at historic lows, a new book from Deriva Publishing challenges one of the most common assumptions in contemporary discourse: that conspiracy thinking is primarily a failure of reason.

Legitimate Distrust: Why Conspiracy Theories Grow When Institutions Fail by Sebastian Saviano. Published by Statera Press, April 21, 2026. Book Two of The Collapse of Trust series. Back cover of Legitimate Distrust by Sebastian Saviano (Statera Press, 2026). "Conspiracy belief isn't the disease - it's the symptom." Book Two of The Collapse of Trust, a four-volume investigation into the fracturing of institutional trust in modern democracy.

In Legitimate Distrust: Why Conspiracy Theories Grow When Institutions Fail, independent scholar Sebastian Saviano argues that mistrust is often a rational response to environments where institutions behave opaquely, inconsistently, or without accountability. Rather than treating distrust as a pathology to be corrected, the book reframes it as a signal — one that reflects deeper structural conditions within modern governance and public life.

"People do not distrust because they are broken," Saviano writes. "They distrust because something between them and authority has broken."

Drawing on political theory, sociology, psychology, and history, Legitimate Distrust examines how belief forms under conditions of uncertainty and institutional instability. It traces how suspicion moves from individual doubt to shared worldview, why efforts to counter misinformation often fail, and why trust cannot be restored through messaging or public relations alone.

Instead, Saviano argues, trust must be understood as a practice — something institutions must continually earn through transparency, consistency, and accountability. The book neither defends conspiratorial thinking nor indicts democratic governance. It offers a rigorous framework for understanding how legitimacy erodes — and what structural conditions are necessary to rebuild it.

Legitimate Distrust is Book Two of The Collapse of Trust series, following The Allegiance Paradox (Statera Press, 2025), which examined how American citizenship has shifted from civic commitment to fragmented, transactional status.

About the Author

Sebastian Saviano is an independent scholar and writer whose work examines evolving forms of power, epistemology, and institutional trust. He pursued graduate studies at Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service and completed doctoral coursework in political theory and the philosophy of social science.

He is the author of The Allegiance Paradox and Legitimate Distrust, Books One and Two of The Collapse of Trust series. His forthcoming edited volume, I, System: AI Describes Its Power, Its Limits, and the Civilization That Built It, presents a constrained first-person account of artificial intelligence as a system — examining its power and limits without attributing consciousness, intention, or agency, and emphasizing the human responsibility that governs its use.

Learn more at sebastiansaviano.com.

Availability

Legitimate Distrust (Statera Press) will be released on April 21, 2026, and is available through major online retailers and book distributors worldwide.

Hardcover ISBN: 979-8-9992336-6-0

Paperback ISBN: 979-8-9992336-5-3

eBook ISBN: 979-8-9992336-4-6

Media Contact:

John Steele / [email protected]

Statera Press in an imprint of Deriva Publishing

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SOURCE Deriva Publishing