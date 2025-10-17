New Book Blends Baseball with Themes of Family, Faith, and Life's Miracles

When an angel visits the family farm, the Rutters' lives are forever changed in a magical manner

SCRANTON, Pa., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miracles can begin in the simplest of places, quiet fields, an open sky, or even in the everyday struggles of family life. In author Peter Paul Licata's book, "Avocado Magic," that miracle begins when an angel visits the Rutter family on their avocado farm.

In the book, readers meet Lance Rutter, a single father and dedicated avocado farmer from Fallbrook, Calif., and his two children, Maura and Billy. Although doing his best to raise his children, fires, drought, and mismanagement threaten not only their livelihood but also their hope for the future. Yet, everything begins to change when Billy encounters an angel, an encounter that transforms the course of their family's fortunes and their hearts forever.

"As a saving grace, the angel grants each family member a wish," Licata said. "Lance gets the chance to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing professional baseball, Maura experiences a transformation that will melt readers' hearts, and Billy befriends heavenly visitors who will stay with him forever."

A read for those who enjoy sports or family tales, Licata's story is a celebration of perseverance, the power of dreaming, and the miracles that arrive when needed the most, with a blend of humor, warmth, and wonder.

"This story reminds us that even in the toughest seasons of life, extraordinary blessings can grow in the most unexpected places," Licata said. "I hope by sharing Rutter's story, my readers may also discover the blessings and small miracles in their lives and find gratitude within them."

"AVOCADO MAGIC"
By Peter Paul Licata
ISBN: 9798823048057 (softcover); 9798823048071 (electronic)
Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author
Peter Paul Licata lives in Northeastern Penn. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Scranton in Business Administration. "Avocado Magic," is his second book. "Golfhead and the Grass Menagerie," his first book, is also available at AuthorHouse. To learn more, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/864011-avocado-magic.

SOURCE AuthorHouse

