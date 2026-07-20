New Book Challenges Readers to Reconsider What Churches Teach and What They May Overlook

Greg Sutton examines biblical themes that are often neglected in American Christianity

PHOENIX, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Sutton's new book, "Long Forgotten: Rediscovering Biblical Topics Neglected by the American Church," explores a range of biblical subjects the author says are often overlooked, underemphasized or incompletely taught in contemporary American churches.

Written for Christian readers seeking deeper engagement with Scripture, "Long Forgotten" addresses topics including biblical inerrancy, interpretation of Scripture, sanctification, the Sabbath, the fear of the Lord, suffering, marriage, parenting, finances, church structure and the kingdom of God.

“Long Forgotten: Rediscovering Biblical Topics Neglected by the American Church” By Greg Sutton

Sutton opens the book by acknowledging that he does not come to the subject as a formally trained theologian. Instead, he presents the work as the result of years of personal study, church involvement and theological reflection.

The book's early chapters establish Sutton's view of Scripture as the central authority for Christian faith and practice. He argues that Christians must approach the Bible as inerrant and interpret it through careful study, historical context and a commitment to the original intent of the biblical authors. Later chapters apply that framework to practical areas of Christian life, including personal holiness, family discipleship, church leadership and spiritual endurance during hardship.

"Long Forgotten" acts as Sutton's call for Christians to move beyond passive church attendance and toward disciplined biblical study and obedience. He describes Christian life as one of ongoing self-denial, spiritual growth and increasing holiness. His discussion of the Sabbath expands the concept beyond weekly observance, emphasizing rest in God as a spiritual necessity for believers.

Sutton also addresses topics that can be debated within evangelical circles, including conditional security, gender roles in marriage, church governance and the relationship between suffering and God's will. He encourages readers to evaluate his arguments against Scripture for themselves.

The author also dives into topics surrounding the household and the local church, arguing that parents, spouses and church leaders each have a role in shaping Christian faithfulness. He emphasizes prayer, Bible reading, worship, discipleship and evangelism as core practices for churches and families seeking renewal.

"Long Forgotten" acts as both a warning against shallow or culturally shaped Christianity and an invitation for believers to recover doctrines and disciplines Sutton believes are essential for a faithful Christian life.

"Long Forgotten: Rediscovering Biblical Topics Neglected by the American Church"

By Greg Sutton

ISBN: 9798823066198 (softcover); 9798823066204 (hardcover); 9798823066181 (electronic)

Available at AuthorHouse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Greg Sutton is a man of faith who wishes to leave his mark on Christian literature. Even stronger than his passion to write is his diligence to study the Bible along with many other theological books. Sutton is a devout husband and father of two children who is very involved in his church, occasionally preaching, serving as an elder, or leading the marriage ministry with his wife. To learn more, please visit www.longforgottenbook.com.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ashley Fletcher

[email protected]

SOURCE AuthorHouse