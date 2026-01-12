New Book Demonstrates Why People, Not Processes, May Determine Whether Mergers and Acquisitions Ultimately Succeed

Daniel P. Jackson D. BA shares insights from his academic research and decades of consulting experience

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book by management consultant and organizational leader Daniel P. Jackson, D. BA, offers an in-depth look at an often overlooked component of merger and acquisition (M&A) success: the commitment of the employees who experience the transition. "Being Acquired: Managing Change and Employee Commitment" draws on Jackson's doctoral research and decades of consulting experience to explain how leadership actions, cultural integration, communication, and structured change management practices influence whether employees stay engaged or leave after a deal is announced.

The book centers on qualitative research Jackson conducted with management consultants who participated in M&A events. Through detailed interviews, he analyzes how employees respond to organizational changes and how communication, transparency, and leadership behavior shape their sense of stability and belonging. The findings form the basis of seven principles that help leaders maintain or strengthen the organizational commitment of acquired employees during integration.

"Being Acquired" also provides an academic overview of organizational commitment and major change management frameworks, explaining how structured approaches can reduce uncertainty and improve employee retention. Jackson connects these academic insights with real-world examples from his study participants and his experience participating in a dozen acquisitions in the professional services industry.

The book provides valuable information for executives, private equity advisors, investors, bankers, HR professionals, change management practitioners, and others involved in M&As, regardless of industry or global setting. Through clear explanations and practical guidance, it outlines how leaders can preserve culture, communicate effectively, and support employees during periods of disruption to achieve financial success.

ISBN: 9781665780070 (softcover); 9781665780094 (hardcover); 9781665780087 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Daniel P. Jackson is a management consultant and organizational leader with extensive experience guiding professional services firms through mergers and acquisitions. He holds a Doctorate in Business Administration. Having participated in a dozen acquisitions as an executive, shareholder, manager, and team member, he now advises leaders on strategic growth, business development, organizational maturation, M&A integration, employee engagement, and cultural alignment. Jackson currently serves on the boards of the Navy League's National Capital Council and the Alice Ferguson Foundation and mentors leaders, including fellow members of the Delta Nu Delta International Honor Society in Business. To learn more, please visit www.JacksonAM.com.

