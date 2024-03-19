NEW BOOK ENERGIZES MID-CAREER WOMEN BY PROMOTING INTENTIONAL SELF-ADVOCACY AND REJECTING SOCIETAL NORMS THAT HOLD WOMEN BACK

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book that gives mid-career women the tools to advance their careers was released today by Amplify Publishing and leadership experts Dr. Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer and Kimberly K. Rath. Now, Near, Next: A Practical Guide for Mid-Career Women to Move from Professional Serendipity to Intentional Advancement has been praised by Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, Thinkers50 #1 Executive Coach and New York Times bestselling author of The Earned Life, who says: "Cynthia and Kimberly embody the future and want us all to come along with them." The book is on sale now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and other major retailers.

Through evidence-based methodology and engaging personal narratives that come from Bentzen-Mercer and Rath's considerable experience with iconic brands such as The Cheesecake Factory, Ameristar Casinos, Estée Lauder, Ferragamo, and Delta Airlines, Now, Near, Next gives women the tools to level up their careers. The duo encourages women to stop holding back and playing small in their careers with valuable and actionable guidelines that will help them understand their own value and take intentional next steps to climb the corporate ladder.

Foreword Reviews calls Now, Near, Next, "an inspiring career guidebook," while Erin Gallagher, CEO and founder of Ella and the Hype Women Network says the book is "a pragmatic guide that encourages women to reclaim their autonomy, unapologetically invest in their future, and hype women to do the same."

Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, cofounder of The Zeal of the Heel and founder of Bentzen Performance Partners, is a business executive, human capital strategist, author, and executive coach. Navigating a progressive career as a chief executive in gaming, hospitality, and healthcare, while raising two children and pursuing advanced degrees, Cynthia has experienced the joys and challenges of trying to "have it all." Kimberly Rath is a bestselling author, cofounder of The Zeal of the Heel, and co-founder and co-chairman of Talent Plus.® Through her leadership at Talent Plus,® she has delivered tremendous outcomes for some of the world's most well-known brands, including Estée Lauder, Ferragamo, Delta Airlines, UCLA Health, University of Kansas Health, The Ritz-Carlton, and KSL Resorts. Kimberly is also the Wall Street Journal and USA Today bestselling author of Business Success Secrets.

