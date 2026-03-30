New Book Explores Healing Through Shadow Integration and Emotional Awareness

Author offers readers a compassionate approach to shadow work focused on addressing

suppressed emotions, shadow patterns and repetitive behaviors, with guidance on integration

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Kaitlin Kesler introduces "From Shadow Into Light: Heal Within to Transform the World Around You," a new spiritual growth book that examines the connection between emotional patterns and personal transformation. Drawing on both psychological insight and spiritual awareness, the book presents a framework for individuals seeking clarity, resilience and a deeper understanding of themselves. Kesler introduces the concept of "shadow work," encouraging readers to recognize hidden patterns, understand their underlying causes and apply them toward meaningful change.

"From Shadow Into Light" by Kaitlin Kesler

In "From Shadow Into Light," Kesler examines how suppressed emotions, shadow patterns and outdated self-identities can contribute to recurring behaviors. The book outlines why insight alone may not lead to lasting change and emphasizes an integrative approach to addressing these internal patterns.

"The framework is a compilation of shadow work and similar methods that are designed to help dive deep into the unconscious layers, where our thoughts and beliefs that we are unaware of are contributing to our behavior and constantly running our lives," Kesler said. "Psychologists suggest that by age 35, around 95% of our thoughts, emotions and behaviors become an unconscious set of programming that we are unaware of."

Kesler, a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and transformational life coach, brings more than 11 years of professional experience working in Applied Behavior Analysis. Her background allows her to bridge clinical understanding with accessible, real-world guidance, offering readers tools that can be applied across personal, professional and emotional contexts.

"Every second, the brain only takes in 126 bits out of 2 million bits of information available to us, and filters out the rest," Kesler added. "This means we are stuck thinking or acting a certain way due to our existing thoughts and beliefs, and you cannot change something you are unaware of. My framework fostered such significant change in my life which is why I decided to share it with others, to help them break their emotional and behavioral patterns that are being controlled by their programming in the subconscious."

"From Shadow Into Light: Heal Within to Transform the World Around You"

By Kaitlin Kesler

ISBN: 9798765268452 (softcover); 9798765268469 (electronic)

Available on BalboaPress, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Kaitlin Kesler is the founder of Integrate as One LLC, a platform devoted to guiding individuals toward inner freedom and wholeness. For over a decade, she worked with the Autism population, where she began recognizing that behavior mirrored energy and that healing often begins with the unseen layers of consciousness. Through her own developed process of healing and integration, Kaitlin discovered that wholeness can be achieved through presence and transformation of the hidden parts of oneself. She continues to help others through her coaching sessions, courses and writing. To learn more, please visit www.integrateasone.com.

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SOURCE Balboa Press