New Book Explores Why Our Children Have Lost Focus In the Word Of God

Xulon Press

Feb 25, 2026, 12:00 ET

Xulon Press presents an investigation into why today's youth lack biblical knowledge.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author Domino C. Gilley shares many years of his research in An Investigation Into Youth's Lack Of Biblical Knowledge: A Research Perspective ($23.49, paperback, 9798868523045; $7.99, e-book, 9798868523069).

Dr. Gilley has investigated many of the factors that may have influenced the lack of focus many young people demonstrate towards God's Word. In this book, he wants to address the parents, churches, and communities that still have a lot of questions about how to reach children. In addition to explaining the possible causes, he offers a potential solution to spark curiosity in an educational and interesting way.

"This book is to help churches and the community focus on the future once again. That future is with the children, teaching them love, compassion, charity, and hope," said Gilley.

Dr. Domino C. Gilley was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1967 and has served as both a Marine and a hospice chaplain. He earned a bachelor's and Master's degree through Mid-America Christian University and a doctorate through Liberty University, in addition to a post-graduate certification in Mental Health Studies. Gilley is father to four children.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. An Investigation Into Youth's Lack Of Biblical Knowledge is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

