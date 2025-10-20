New Book Is a Collection of Stories, Poems and Articles in Support of Men Healing Themselves and the World

Author hopes to encourage men to deepen their understanding of the white heterosexual male supremacy value system and how it has hurt common humanity and pitted men against each other

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new book shares a very personal offering of stories, poems, articles and other works in support of men healing themselves and the world. The author also breaks down white supremacy and offers suggestions of how to overcome it, as well as an abridged version of a core curriculum class to ensure that professional counselors receive training believed to be essential ingredients for addressing racial trauma.

“Men and Racism: The Healing Path a Courageous and Compassionate Journey Through the Fear of Being Vulnerable” by Roberto Schiraldi

"Men and Racism: The Healing Path," by Dr. Roberto Schiraldi, describes white supremacy as an addiction, or powerful habit, that is deeply ingrained and injures the oppressed (as well as the oppressor) because it dehumanizes both parties.

"Continual denial about our internalized racial superiority often leads to habitual behaviors which are hurtful and feed inequity," said Schiraldi. "For example, we may have automatic visceral reactions when we encounter someone of a different color. When we harbor unconscious biases towards others it is very difficult, if not impossible, to treat them fairly, compassionately or humanely."

Schiraldi is a licensed professional counselor and has been a career trauma therapist and racial justice advocate for over 40 years. He has authored five other books in the Racial Justice Series: "Healing Love Poems for white supremacy culture: Living Our Values," "Unexpurgated* Racial Justice Poetry with Healing Meditations," "Multicultural Counseling With Boys and Men: A Healing Guide," "Post Traumatic Macho Disorder" and "Awakening With Love For A Life Worth Living."

"I'm writing for all you men of good hearts and good will," wrote Schiraldi, "because I have faith that if we all choose to come together and lead with our hearts with support and leadership from Indigenous, Black, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islanders, Women, Gay folks, Trans folks, Immigrants/Refugees, all of us, we can co-create a world that truly serves us all."

"Men and Racism: The Healing Path a Courageous and Compassionate Journey Through the Fear of Being Vulnerable"

By Roberto Schiraldi

ISBN: 9798765254127 (softcover); 9798765254110 (hardcover); 9798765254103 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Dr. Roberto Schiraldi, EdD, LCP, LCADC is a licensed professional counselor, licensed clinical alcohol and drug counselor, and has been a racial justice advocate, trainer, and trauma therapist for over 40 years. He's retired from Counseling and Psychological Services at Princeton University, Princeton, N.J., where he was coordinator of the alcohol and other drug treatment team. He received his doctorate in Holistic Health Education and Counseling from Temple University, Philadelphia, Penn. He is a past President of the New Jersey Association for Multicultural Counseling, past Co-Chair of the Ethics Committee of the New Jersey Counseling Association and has been a member of numerous racial justice organizations, boards, and committees. He is also a pipe carrier in the Sicangu Lakota Native Spiritual Healing Tradition, a Vietnam era veteran, and member of Veterans for Peace. To learn more, please visit https://www.robertoschiraldi.com/.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Ziggy Goldfarb

[email protected]

SOURCE Balboa Press