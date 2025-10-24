New release 'When Enough Is Never Enough' shows how to cultivate true contentment from within

Balboa Press

Oct 24, 2025, 00:00 ET

Book blends personal experience, psychology and mindfulness to help readers break free from the cycle of discontent

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Why, in an age of abundance, do so many feel chronically dissatisfied? In "When Enough Is Never Enough" (published by Balboa Press), Oliver Ross, JD, PhD, addresses this question with clarity, compassion, and hard-won insight.

Ross draws on his own struggles with workaholism and the relentless pursuit of "more, better, and different" to reveal how today's culture of materialism, consumerism and comparison feeds a destructive "never-enough" mindset. He shows why this search leaves people restless and lacking. True contentment, he argues, cannot be found through external achievement or acquisitions — it must be cultivated from within.

"Social media and advertising continually reinforce the illusion that contentment lies just beyond the next purchase, promotion, or personal transformation," the author states. "As a result, many people find themselves in a persistent state of discontent—always striving, rarely arriving. This book offers a clear and compassionate counterpoint to that mindset. Rather than offering abstract advice or quick fixes, it invites readers into a deeply relatable and transformative exploration of what it truly means to cultivate contentment from within."

"When Enough Is Never Enough" will appeal to readers it speaks to a familiar struggle: the quiet discontent that lingers even after personal goals are met. What sets this work apart is its mix of personal story, science, psychology, and spirituality, combined with practical, accessible tools for everyday life. To get a copy, visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/845056-when-enough-is-never-enough.

By Oliver Ross, JD, PhD
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9798765262061
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 110 pages | ISBN 9798765262047
E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9798765262054
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author
Oliver Ross, JD, PhD, is a writer and family mediator based in Scottsdale, Arizona. With over three decades of experience in psychology, spirituality, and personal development, he guides readers in cultivating the inner peace that gives rise to increasingly deeper and more lasting contentment. Previously, he authored "Situational Mediation: Sensible Conflict Resolution" (2003).

