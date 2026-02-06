New Book Offers Physicians a Roadmap to Healthcare Executive Leadership

WASHINGTON, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) announces the publication of The Leadership Learning Curve: A Woman Physician's Journey as a Chief Medical Officer, a comprehensive guide for physicians navigating the path to healthcare executive leadership.

Written by Vidhya Prakash, MD, FACP, FIDSA, FAMWA, chief medical officer and associate dean of clinical affairs and population health at SIU Medicine, the book offers an insider's perspective on the transition from clinical practice to executive leadership. Drawing from her experience leading clinical operations for more than 300 physicians and 1,500 staff, Prakash provides practical strategies for mastering healthcare administration while maintaining authenticity and addressing the unique challenges women face in leadership roles.

"This book dispels the darkness in so many realms of healthcare leadership," says Prakash. "It serves as both a reference for understanding the U.S. healthcare system and finance, and as a leadership toolkit that empowers readers to make systemic changes and transform their healthcare organizations."

The Leadership Learning Curve: A Woman Physician's Journey as a Chief Medical Officer, distinguishes itself through Prakash's candid discussion of imposter phenomenon, work-life integration, and the importance of vulnerability in leadership. The book combines well-referenced insights on adaptive leadership principles with real-world examples that illustrate key concepts. Topics covered include:

Understanding the U.S. healthcare system and healthcare finance

Adaptive leadership and emotional intelligence

Conflict mediation and prioritization strategies

Navigating bias and promoting gender equity

Work-life integration for healthcare executives

Mastering the interview process and career transitions

Prakash brings extensive leadership experience to the subject, including founding SIU Medicine's Alliance for Women in Medicine (AWIMS), which has received national recognition including the AMA's Joan F. Giambalvo Grant for the Advancement of Women. She has also served as chair of the Illinois Department of Public Health's Diversity in Health Care Task Force and currently serves as secretary of the American Medical Women's Association Board.

The book is designed for a wide audience. Medical students, residents, and emerging leaders in healthcare will find particular value in Prakash's honest, practical guidance on leadership preparation and professional development.

"The world of medicine needs many more administrators who have had direct experience with patients and who prioritize 'the right thing,'" says Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, in his foreword. "Dr. Prakash has accomplished that in this book."

About the American Association for Physician Leadership

The core philosophy of the American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is that leadership is learned. AAPL is focused on the personal transformation of all physicians, and through them the organizations they serve. With the goal of improving patient outcomes, workforce wellness, and a refinement of all healthcare delivery, AAPL has remained the only association solely focused on providing professional development, leadership education, and management training exclusively for physicians. Since its founding in 1975, AAPL has empowered more than 300,000 physicians across 35 countries—including CEOs, chief medical officers, and physicians at all levels of healthcare. www.physicianleaders.org

