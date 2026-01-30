New Handbook Addresses Critical Gap in Physician Career Transition Support

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association for Physician Leadership (AAPL) is proud to announce the release of a new book, Managing the Maze: A Handbook for Residents and Fellowship Physicians Navigating Decision Points Post-Training.

This new handbook, by Edward R. Sweetser, MD, fills a critical void in resources available to help graduating residents and fellows navigate one of medicine's most challenging yet under-supported transitions through the complex maze of post-training career decisions.

Each year, approximately 35,000 physicians complete their specialty and subspecialty training, facing overwhelming decisions about practice settings, employment contracts, licensing, and credentialing — often with little guidance beyond scattered online resources and expensive consultants.

"After five decades in medicine, I have watched countless talented physicians struggle through this transition," says Sweetser, former chief medical officer at Mountain View Regional Medical Center. "They are brilliant clinicians, but no one teaches them how to evaluate practice opportunities, negotiate contracts, or navigate licensing requirements. This handbook provides the roadmap I wish every graduating physician had."

Addressing Three Critical Challenges

The handbook tackles the three most significant problems facing graduating physicians:

Practice Setting Navigation : The book provides a detailed analysis of various practice models — from traditional private practice to hospital employment and emerging hybrid arrangements — with frameworks for evaluating each option against personal and professional goals.

: The book provides a detailed analysis of various practice models — from traditional private practice to hospital employment and emerging hybrid arrangements — with frameworks for evaluating each option against personal and professional goals. Contract Negotiation Mastery : An extensive section demystifies employment contract terms, highlighting potential pitfalls and providing negotiation strategies that can save physicians thousands of dollars and protect their career flexibility.

: An extensive section demystifies employment contract terms, highlighting potential pitfalls and providing negotiation strategies that can save physicians thousands of dollars and protect their career flexibility. Licensing and Credentialing Precision: Sweetser provides critical timing guidance for state licensing and hospital credentialing processes to ensure physicians can begin practicing and generating revenue on schedule.

Unlike existing resources that address these topics separately across multiple websites and publications, Managing the Maze provides comprehensive, integrated guidance in a single handbook.

"This handbook eliminates the need to hire expensive recruiters or consultants for basic guidance," Sweetser explains. "It empowers physicians to make informed decisions independently while knowing when professional consultation is truly necessary."

Expert Credentials

Sweetser's credentials uniquely position him to provide this critical guidance. A Georgetown University School of Medicine graduate who completed orthopedic surgery residency at Georgetown University Hospital, he has experienced virtually every practice setting throughout his career — military service, multi-specialty group practice, private practice ownership, and hospital employment.

His administrative experience includes earning a master's degree in health services administration and serving as chief medical officer. Currently serving on the board of trustees at Mountain View Regional Medical Center, Sweetser has maintained continuous involvement in physician education and mentorship throughout his career.

Table of Contents

Prologue

Introduction: Residency/Fellowship Is Coming to an End — What's Next?

Chapter 1: Considerations for Practice Opportunities

Chapter 2: Determining the Right Practice Opportunity

Chapter 3: Tips for Making Contact

Chapter 4: Navigating the Site Visit and Following Up

Chapter 5: Evaluating the Employment Contract

Chapter 6: The Medical Licensing Process

Chapter 7: The Credentialing and Privileging Process

Chapter 8: Making the Move

Chapter 9: Transition to Attending Physician

Chapter 10: Coding, Billing, and Driving Revenue

Chapter 11: Financial Considerations as You Start Your Practice

Chapter 12: Work-Life Balance vs. Burnout

Chapter 13: Social Media Pros and Cons

Chapter 14: Keeping Abreast of Challenges and Changes

Chapter 15: The New Frontier of AI

Chapter 16: Physician Side Gigs: Opportunities for Additional Income

Epilogue

Appendices

Appendix A: Physician Recruiting Firms

Appendix B: Physician Locums Firms

Appendix C: Best and Worst States for Physician Practice

Appendix D: Major Physician Employers

Appendix E: Law Firms and Other Organizations that Specialize in Physician Contracting

Appendix F: Physician Salary Ranges by Specialty

Appendix G: Coding Books and References

Appendix H: Burnout Causes and Percentages (Medscape 2024)

Appendix I: Resources for Physician Side Gigs

Appendix J: Telemedicine Companies

