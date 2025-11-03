Physician and New York Times Best-Selling Author Dr. Michael Greger Offers CMEs

WASHINGTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, the internationally renowned nutrition expert, physician, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and author of the best sellers How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, is offering continuing medical education (CME) credits through the joint providership of The Rochester Academy of Medicine.

Dr. Greger's recorded CME-approved webinars can be completed on demand, and topics include osteoporosis, GLP-1 pharmaceuticals, hair loss, and lowering LDL cholesterol.

Physicians are able to receive one to three credits for each webinar. A total of 10.5 credit hours are currently available, and additional webinars eligible for CME credits are offered on a regular basis. For more information and to enroll, visit https://nutritionfacts.learnworlds.com.

For the latest information on evidence-based weight loss, nutrition, and health, visit www.nutritionfacts.org.

Michael Greger, M.D., FACLM, is a physician, New York Times best-selling author, founder of NutritionFacts.org, and a founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. He is a graduate of Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine. All proceeds received from his books and speaking engagements are donated to charity.

NutritionFacts.org is a non-profit, strictly non-commercial, science-based public service organization that provides free updates on the latest in nutrition research. More than 2,000 videos on nearly every aspect of healthy eating are available on its website, with new videos and articles uploaded daily. NutritionFacts.org is a proud member of the True Health Initiative, a global voice for lifestyle as medicine. Information regarding Dr. Greger's New York Times best-selling books How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and How Not to Age, his free Daily Dozen app, and podcast are also available on NutritionFacts.org.

