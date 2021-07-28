New Book Series Young Change Makers Shares Stories of Youngsters Across the World Who Are Making a Difference

Young Change Makers is a 7-book series featuring 80+ trailblazing youth from around the world who are taking action

Bauer, an educator, wanted others to know the stories of ordinary kids who were doing extraordinary things, which was her inspiration for writing the series.

"I created Young Change Makers because I kept having recurring thoughts about using my author voice to write about kids making a difference and inspiring change," Bauer said. "These are some absolutely incredible kids. From raising money to help the sick, to planting over a billion trees worldwide, these kids are so caring, inspiring, selfless, and kind. They are taking action to spread joy and love, and I am so excited to share their stories."



The youngsters showcased in the first book of the series – Young Change Makers: Making a Difference – range from a girl who collects donations for animals each year on her birthday , to a boy who invented a device to alert parents if their children are left in a hot car.

Through this motivating and uplifting series, Bauer hopes others will be inspired to make a difference.

"These kids are amazing and inspiring, and I am hoping to use the series to inspire kids and adults to take action in a positive way and make the world a better place," she said.



Bauer is a second-grade teacher and author who lives in a suburb of Minneapolis with her husband and two children. Having been a teacher for the past 17 years, Bauer has taught everything from kindergarten to eighth grade. She is the creator of the best-selling children's book series Cami Kangaroo and Wyatt Too. In 2020, Bauer started her own publishing company, Hop Off the Press.

Young Change Makers: Making a Difference (ISBN: 978-1-7373-890-0-2) is published through Hop Off the Press LLC and is now available for order, along with the rest of the books in the series, here.



