'The Actor's Algorithm' brings neuroscience to the forefront of modern acting training

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Actors have been trained for more than a century using techniques rooted in late 19th-century psychology. According to acting teacher and researcher David Ihrig, those methods no longer reflect how human behavior actually works. His new book, "The Actor's Algorithm: Seven Brain-Based Steps to Embody Character" (published by Archway Publishing), offers a modern alternative grounded in contemporary neuroscience.

"The Actor's Algorithm" aligns the craft of acting with modern brain science, reframing performance as a process driven by attention, memory, belief, and sensory experience. Rather than relying on abstract advice such as "play the action" or "live truthfully," the book shows actors exactly how behavior is generated and how to reproduce it consistently in performance. Through a seven-step process —including brain-based script analysis, memory induction, emotion encoding, directed focus, and embodied self-assessment — actors learn how to build character-specific memories, form driving beliefs, and respond organically to imaginary stimuli.

That great acting isn't mysterious—it's a skill. When you use your brain the right way and invest the time and effort required to create a role, authentic performance becomes inevitable," Ihrig states. "I want readers to feel empowered, knowing exactly how to prepare for a role. But I also hope they leave with a deeper understanding of their own behavior. Once you realize that all human behavior stems from focused attention and past experience, you start to see new possibilities—not just for performance, but for empathy, self-awareness, and the ability to genuinely understand how others see the world."

Unlike many acting books that present personal philosophies, "The Actor's Algorithm" is heavily researched, citing more than 30 experts and supported by a full bibliography. More importantly, it is fully experiential. Each chapter includes downloadable worksheets and guided audio exercises, allowing actors to practice the method as they read. Readers do not finish the book with ideas alone, but with a usable system they can apply immediately.

About the Author

David Ihrig is the artistic director of the Irvine Theater Company and the creator of The Actor's Algorithm, a neuroscience-based acting method taught through the School of Modern Acting. He has spent over 30 years directing, teaching, and developing actors across stage and screen, and has collaborated with researchers at the University of California, Irvine, to explore the scientific basis of human behavior and performance. As an adjunct professor of drama at the University of California Irvine, he designed the university's first interdisciplinary course on the science of acting. He is a founding member of The Artistic Brain, a theme of the UCI Brain Initiative, one of the country's only brain initiatives devoting resources to an artistic theme. He is a frequent contributor to conversations about the future of acting, storytelling, and theater innovation.

