'The Blue, The Gold, and The Gray' offers a sweeping perspective on America's formation, expansion and division

A comprehensive historical overview connecting exploration, gold rushes, and the Civil War — from 1492 to 1865

SHAWNEE, Colo., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American history is often told in fragments — a revolution here, a gold rush there, a war divided along blue and gray lines. In "The Blue, The Gold, And The Gray: An Overview of Key American Personalities and Events 1492 to 1865" (published by Archway Publishing), Gary R. Goodson Sr. B.S. & M.S. brings those stories together, showing how exploration, ambition, wealth and conflict combined to shape the nation.

The Blue, The Gold, And The Gray

The nonfiction book is the result of more than 14 years of research and offers a clear, readable overview of U.S. history from Christopher Columbus' arrival in the New World to the end of the Civil War. Rather than focusing on military tactics or isolated events, Goodson centers the narrative on people, decisions and consequences that continue to influence the country today.

The book is organized into three thematic sections. "The Blue" traces the early foundations of America, including European exploration, colonization, the Revolutionary War and the creation of the U.S. government. "The Gold" examines three major gold rushes — in Georgia (1828–29), California (1848–49) and Colorado (1858) — and explains how the pursuit of wealth reshaped the land, displaced Native American communities and accelerated westward expansion. "The Gray" addresses secession and the Civil War, including the political motivations behind the conflict, the Southern view of the war as the War for Southern Independence, and the broader national consequences beyond the battlefield.

Written for general readers, students and history enthusiasts, "The Blue, The Gold, And The Gray" aims to make complex history approachable without sacrificing accuracy. It invites readers to see American history not as a series of disconnected events, but as an evolving story that continue to resonate today. To get a copy, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/869080-the-blue-the-gold-and-the-gray.

"The Blue, The Gold, And The Gray: An Overview of Key American Personalities and Events 1492 to 1865"

By Gary R. Goodson Sr. B.S. & M.S.

Softcover | 8.5 x 11in | 222 pages | ISBN 9781665783743

E-Book | 222 pages | ISBN 9781665783736

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Gary R. Goodson Sr. B.S. & M.S. is a nationally awarded Civil War historian, published Colorado historian and retired associate professor with the University of Oregon's Graduate Division of Continuing Education. He is the founding president of the General Barton and Stovall History and Heritage Association, a national American history organization. Goodson has authored and published nine additional books on American and Colorado history. His interest in the Civil War began through family research connected to Gen. William T. Sherman and Gen. Ulysses S. Grant, leading to a lifelong focus on American historical scholarship.

