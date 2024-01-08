New Book "Women Mean Business" Embodies National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO) Mission of Empowering Women Entrepreneurs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women Mean Business: Over 500 Insights from Extraordinary Leaders to Spark Your Success (Publication Date: September 26, 2023) by coauthors Edie Fraser, Robyn Freedman Spizman, and Andi Simon, Ph.D., is a timely book that draws from the experiences of a diverse group of women - from executives and activists to innovators and entrepreneurs. But it is more than a book, it is a testament to the power and potential of women in the professional and personal realms.

The release also brings to the forefront the importance of valuing the contributions of the National Association of Women Business Owners (NAWBO), which owns the Women Mean Business trademark. Established in 1975 by 12 visionary women who sought to shatter the glass ceilings of their time, NAWBO and the voices of mentorship that fill the pages of Women Mean Business, share the same mission -- to help women business owners achieve their personal goals at every stage of their career.

Commenting on the book's release, Jen Earle, CEO of NAWBO said, "The subject matter of the book aligns seamlessly with NAWBO's mission of championing women's entrepreneurship. We're delighted that the authors and NAWBO have united to mentor future generations of women entrepreneurs. Ms. Earle added, "NAWBO's Women Mean Business trademark captures so beautifully the spirit and impact of the organization and women in furthering NAWBO's mission of propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres of power."

NAWBO is a vital organization, representing the voices of the over 13 million women business owners in the U.S. providing business training programs and advocacy representation and a well-attended annual conference. Edie Fraser, one of the co-authors, herself has a deep-rooted association with NAWBO, having served as NAWBO's national president in 1987-1988. Fraser says, "We are grateful for the trailblazing group of women who formed NAWBO. They have been an incredible force in uplifting women in the business realm. The women profiled in our book exemplify the spirit of giving, sharing, and collaborating, ensuring that we collectively move forward. Each page of this book is designed to inspire and empower women across the globe."

Women Mean Business® is a registered trademark of NAWBO. NAWBO adopted and registered this trademark because it captures so beautifully the spirit and impact of the organization and women in furthering NAWBO's mission of propelling women business owners into greater economic, social, and political spheres of power.

Together, NAWBO and the female leaders and luminaries featured on the pages of Women Mean Business are amplifying the path to progress for women in the world of business.

Women Mean Business: Over 500 Insights from Extraordinary Leaders to Spark Your Success

by Edie Fraser, Robyn Freedman Spizman, and Andi Simon, Ph.D.

Andrews McMeel Publishing| ISBN: 978-1-5248-8050-7

Price: $29.99|Hardback Non-jacketed: 7.5 x 9, 240 pages

Publication Date: September 26, 2023

Available wherever books are sold

