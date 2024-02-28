New Brand Partner Brings Premium Vertical File Cabinets to Madison Liquidators

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Madison Liquidators, in a new partnership with Gen2, brings high-quality and stylish vertical file cabinets to the online marketplace. Gen2 vertical file cabinets feature multiple drawers stacked on one another, allowing for easy access and categorization of files. The company is excited to feature this concept for filing with space-saving design to prioritize offices and customers with limited floor space. Madison Liquidators hopes these filing cabinets will become indispensable assets for maintaining an organized and efficient office space.

Premium Metal Vertical Filing Cabinets now available at Madison Liquidators

The Gen2 vertical filing cabinets have been created for ease of use and accessibility in offices that rely heavily on printed documents and files. They've been constructed using heavy-gauge steel that meets industry standards for safety and reliability. Additionally, Gen2 file drawers are equipped with smooth-glide suspension systems, allowing for effortless opening and closing, while built-in locks ensure the security of sensitive documents. This combination of convenience and security makes these vertical filing cabinets a practical choice for storing confidential paperwork in offices with heavy foot traffic.

While Madison Liquidators has always had a wide-ranging selection of filing cabinets, lateral files , and drawers, they are excited to continually present office furniture customers with newer and more innovative products that build upon traditional solutions for contemporary problems. Gen2 files feature between two and five drawers and are available in a variety of sizes to suit different office needs. Their vertical orientation enables them to fit neatly against walls or in corners, maximizing the use of available space while still providing ample storage capacity. Additionally, many cabinets offer customizable features such as adjustable drawer dividers or optional accessories like label holders, allowing buyers to tailor the storage space to their specific workflow and organizational preferences. Whether a small startup or a large corporation, investing in high-quality vertical filing cabinets can help streamline workflows, thereby enhancing productivity.

Gen2 joins a long list of premium brand partners that provide quality options to Madison Liquidators customers, and this new partnership solidifies Madison Liquidators as the home for office furniture innovation. Their commitment to excellence is supported by their core value of customer satisfaction, which allows them to remain an industry leader in online office furniture. The Gen2 vertical file cabinets are available now at Madisonliquidators.com .

SOURCE Madison Liquidators