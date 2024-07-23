New Brand, Same Incline

PITTSBURGH, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Incline Equity Partners ("Incline"), a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market, is unveiling a new brand identity aimed to better reflect the unique culture and time-tested strategy that have established the firm as the driving force in the middle market. This rebrand showcases "Incline Mode" – the combination of intensity and humor that sets Incline apart.

New look, same strategy

"You won't meet another team like ours," says April Simile, Partner at Incline. "Over the past 23+ years, our growth has been driven by our culture, strategy and track record. We talk fast, eat fast, work fast and act fast in pursuit of value creation, and the new brand aims to make sure you feel that when you engage with us."

The Incline Way™ is based on the belief that strategy, process and culture combine to create the best results – and the firm followed this formula to develop the messaging and visuals that formed the rebrand. With input from internal and external partners, Incline developed a fulsome website experience, updated collateral and a Brand Video intended to showcase Incline culture in every interaction.

While Incline has a new look, its strategy remains steadfast. With over $5.8 billion in committed capital since inception, Incline continues to focus on investing in Durable Businesses with Multiple Ways to Win™ in the services, value-added distribution and specialized manufacturing sectors.

Collaborating every step of the way

"We want to thank our management teams, intermediaries and investors who have shared their experiences with Incline and their perspectives on our approach," said Simile. "Ultimately, the goal of this rebrand is to better reflect the strength of our team, our partnerships and our conviction. So, let's get to work."

About Incline Equity Partners:

Incline Equity Partners is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing across the middle market in distribution, business services and manufacturing companies. Incline is generally seeking growing companies with enterprise values of $25 – $750 million. Incline's typical investment types are ownership transitions for privately held businesses, buyouts and corporate divestitures within the U.S. and Canada.

Disclaimer:

Incline Management, L.P. ("IMLP") is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as an investment adviser under the U.S. Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. IMLP provides investment advisory services only to privately offered funds. IMLP does not solicit or make its services available to the public or other advisory clients. This press release is intended solely to provide information regarding Incline's potential capabilities for prospective portfolio companies, and is not an offer to sell to any person, or a solicitation from any person of an offer to buy, any securities. The statements contained herein are not statements of any IMLP client fund or investor and do not describe any experience with or endorsement of IMLP as an investment adviser by any such client or investor.

