New Braunfels Welcomes MDVIP-Affiliated Practice Led by Dr. Jason Nelson

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MDVIP has partnered with longtime family medicine physician Jason Nelson, MD, on the opening of a new MDVIP-affiliated primary care practice located at 1441 Whispering Woods Trail in New Braunfels. Joining MDVIP allows Dr. Nelson to prioritize what he believes matters most in his practice: spending quality time with his patients.

Dr. Nelson has proudly served families in the community for more than 25 years. His MDVIP practice offers a different approach to care with a focus on enhancing quality of life and supporting patients of all ages in their pursuit of prevention and wellness in addition to traditional primary care. His particular interests include:

Caring for pediatric and general medicine patients

Promoting cardiovascular health, fitness, and longevity

Treating metabolic syndrome and diabetes

Focusing on nutrition, weight management, and weight loss

Addressing hormonal health and sleep quality

"My faith has always shaped every aspect of my life, and practicing medicine in this community is an honor and expression of empathy, compassion, and love for the individuals I care for," said Dr. Nelson, who is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital and Resolute Baptist Hospital. "The MDVIP model enables me to offer patients a comprehensive and integrated approach to healthcare while delving into the possible root causes of health issues rather than solely treating their symptoms."

Here's what patients can expect from joining Dr. Nelson's practice:

Annual Wellness Program : Comprehensive yearly health assessment comprised of advanced screenings and diagnostic tests that provide a more complete view of their overall health.

Comprehensive yearly health assessment comprised of advanced screenings and diagnostic tests that provide a more complete view of their overall health. Personalized Action Plans: Collaboration with Dr. Nelson to establish health goals and create customized plans that help address specific concerns and can improve overall health.

Collaboration with Dr. Nelson to establish health goals and create customized plans that help address specific concerns and can improve overall health. Increased Availability: Ability to schedule same-day or next-day appointments with Dr. Nelson and also reach him outside regular office hours for immediate health needs or emergencies.

Dr. Nelson added, "Whether it's running a Turkey Trot, hiking the Pacific Coast Trail, or keeping up with their grandchildren, I want to work alongside my patients and support them in achieving their long and short-term goals."

About Jason Nelson, MD

Dr. Nelson is a board-certified family physician for over 25 years and is the medical director of Hope Hospice.

He earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and completed his internship and Family Medicine residency, serving as chief resident, at CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. He is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital and Resolute Baptist Hospital and has served as president of the Medical Board for New Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation Hospital since 2014.

Dr. Nelson is actively involved with his church, as a founder and member of Springs Community Church.

When he isn't seeing patients, Dr. Nelson can be found outdoors tending to his farm, where his family rides horses, keeps bees, and is raising a flock of chickens. He enjoys family, building, woodworking, welding and riding his tractor.

Dr. Jason Nelson's Office Location:

1441 Whispering Woods Trail

New Braunfels, TX 78132

Phone: (830) 381-1010

Website: https://www.mdvip.com/doctors/jasonnelsonmd

About MDVIP

With a national network of more than 1,400 primary care physicians serving over 425,000 patients, MDVIP leads the market in membership-based healthcare that goes far beyond concierge medicine services. MDVIP-affiliated physicians limit the size of their practices, giving them the time to provide patients with more individualized service and attention, including an annual comprehensive preventive care program and customized wellness plan. Published research shows that the MDVIP model identifies more patients at risk for cardiovascular disease, delivers more preventive health services and saves the healthcare system hundreds of millions of dollars through reduced hospitalizations and readmissions. The company is ranked one of the 10 Top Executive Wellness Programs by Worth magazine and is recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces in Healthcare . For more information, visit www.mdvip.com .

