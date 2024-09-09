New Breakthrough in Nail Design: Beetles Launches TIPEX Instant Apex Nail Tips

The innovative TIPEX nail tips feature pre-shaped, pre-building with an instant apex, making them suitable for both amateurs and professionals.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Beetles Gel Polish has been dedicated to offering a diverse range of professional and safe nail products, and is excited to announce the launch of Beetles' independently developed new product: TIPEX, Instant Apex Innovative Pre-Building Nail Tips .

Distinguished from traditional thin and flat nail tips, Beetles TIPEX nail tips feature instant apex with pre-designed nail shapes (Deep C-curve), simplifying the nail extension and building process. This makes nail extension and building easier while protecting your nails, without having to endure the heat on the nail apex building and the need for additional carving."

"Beetles didn't stumble upon the idea for TIPEX Nail Tips. We have been paying attention to customers' nail art needs, following up customers' nail DIY habits, product using feedback, and committed to constantly upgrading our products to solve customers' problems in nail art DIY," said Brand Founder of Beetles Gel Polish."TIPEX nail tips offer a time-saving and cost-effective solution for nail extensions and apex building. We are excited to unveil our new nail tips: TIPEX."

TIPEX nail tips are made from acrylic material, ensuring the nail tips are strong and durable. Additionally, Beetles Gel Polish have developed 15 different sizes to accommodate a variety of nail shapes, delivering a perfect nail extension and building for every customer.

To meet the diverse needs and preferences of customers, Beetles has expanded the TIPEX product line beyond its original Long Coffin shape. The range now includes two new shapes: Long Square and Short Square, while maintaining 15 available nail sizes for customers to choose from.

Beetles TIPEX Instant Apex Innovative Pre-Building Nail Tips, a 120-piece set, is now available for $25.99 at Beetles Gel Polish Amazon stores and the Beetles website .

To learn more information about Tipex nail tips, please click here Beetles TIPEX, instant apex nail tips .

Follow us on Instagram @beetlesgelpolish #beetlesgelpolish #tipexnailtips ##instantapex

About Beetles Gel Polish

Founded in 2017 in the USA, Beetles quickly became a leader in the DIY nail art industry and has now officially entered the false eyelashes market. We are committed to delivering innovative, stylish products that not only set trends but also enhance personal expression and enjoyment. All Beetles products adhere to strict ethical standards, being cruelty-free to reflect our dedication to animal welfare and environmental care.

For more information visit https://www.beetlesgel.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Beetles Gel Polish