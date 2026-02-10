New Butterfinger® French Toast Makes Every Bite Feel Like Brunch -- No Reservation Needed!

The iconic candy brand introduces a new flavor and teams up with French pastry legend Dominique Ansel to transform the crave-worthy breakfast staple into an irresistible collaboration

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Butterfinger fans, your patience has paid off. After months of speculation and social media buzz, Butterfinger is officially confirming what fans have been whispering about: Butterfinger® French Toast is real and it's now hitting shelves. This limited-time flavor marks Butterfinger's third innovation in the past year, building on a portfolio of elevated and nostalgic flavors like Salted Caramel and Marshmallow. But this time, the brand is taking on brunch and rewriting the rules.

With Butterfinger's signature crispety, crunchety texture and peanut-buttery center wrapped in an irresistible French toast-flavored coating, every bite delivers the syrupy, cinnamony goodness of weekend brunch—minus the sticky fingers. Brunch traditions may call for sharing French toast, but Butterfinger believes some indulgences are worth keeping to yourself. After all, when something this good comes along, nobody lays a (sticky) finger on your Butterfinger.

"French toast is a classic that hits across generations—mom made it, diners serve it at any hour, your friends beg for it at brunch, and it still feels like a treat every time," said Yann Bastien, Vice President of Marketing for Butterfinger. "We saw an opportunity to take that universal craving and transform it into something you can enjoy anywhere, anytime. Its comfort food meets candy innovation, and it tastes like the best breakfast memory you have."

Think one new French toast innovation is enough? Think again. Butterfinger is doubling down on this latest new launch with a collaboration that brings together two icons: Butterfinger and Dominique Ansel, the James Beard Award-winning French pastry chef behind the legendary Cronut® and Dominique Ansel Bakery. Beginning February 27 through March 1, Chef Dominique's SoHo, New York bakery will debut an exclusive Butterfinger French Toast Croquembouche, Chef Dominique's twist on the classic French dessert which literally translates to "crunch in mouth." This time, it's reimagined into an elevated pastry experience with Butterfinger's crispety, crunchety textures and flavors.

Chef Dominique's version will feature a set of five choux, delicate pastry puffs, in three irresistible flavors:

Peanut Butter Caramel —filled with peanut butter cinnamon ganache and Butterfinger crumbles, finished with a crisp caramel glaze

—filled with peanut butter cinnamon ganache and Butterfinger crumbles, finished with a crisp caramel glaze Maple Cinnamon —filled with maple cinnamon ganache and glazed with creamy milk chocolate

—filled with maple cinnamon ganache and glazed with creamy milk chocolate Butterfinger—filled with Butterfinger ganache, topped with caramel glaze and Butterfinger crumbles

"French Toast has always been one of my favorite brunch staples, so when I tasted the new French Toast flavor, it inspired me to create a different way of eating Butterfinger, one that transforms those classic flavors into something new," says Chef Dominique Ansel. "I thought a unique version of a French croquembouche - something that also has those familiar crispy crunchy caramelized textures - would be perfect. I first learned about Butterfinger when I moved to New York from France 20 years ago. It's a timeless, comforting treat that represents a sense of nostalgia and childhood memories for so many people, and I hope our new creation does the same."

The limited-edition pastry set will be available from 8am EST for one weekend only, Friday, February 27 to Sunday, March 1, at Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring Street, NYC) while supplies last.

Butterfinger French Toast will be available at major retailers nationwide now through April, giving breakfast enthusiasts and Butterfinger fans the chance to experience this covetable creation. For more information about Butterfinger French Toast, visit www.butterfinger.com or follow @Butterfinger on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X.

