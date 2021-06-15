New Campaign From Discount Tire Tells Customers: Get 30% Shorter Average Wait Time When You Buy and Book Online

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, the world's largest retailer of tires and wheels, has launched a new brand message that continues the company's culture of providing the best end-to-end customer experience and delivers on its brand promise to ensure that customers are taken care of.

Starting today, the new "Get 30% Shorter Average Wait Time When You Buy and Book Online" campaign informs customers that when they buy and book online for an installation appointment, they can expect a 30 percent reduction in average wait time at their Discount Tire store service visit.

"We know how important convenience and time are for the overall shopping experience, and we're here to accommodate," said Lisa Pedersen, assistant vice president of marketing at Discount Tire. "The 'Buy and Book Online' experience is key to ensuring that we provide the most inviting, easy and safe tire and wheel purchase and service experience around."

Customers can feel confident when buying and booking online at Discount Tire because they can use Treadwell™, a proprietary online tire-buying decision guide, which is the same tool used in-store by Discount Tire employees to make personalized tire recommendations to customers.

Discount Tire's "Get 30% Shorter Average Wait Time When You Buy and Book Online" message will be incorporated throughout all brand messaging. Campaign pieces include broadcast television; digital advertising (including billboards, radio and social); and in-store signage, web banners and more. The first TV commercial in the new campaign debuts June 15.

Visit discounttire.com to learn more or to book an appointment today.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE/AMERICA'S TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, Arizona, is the world's largest independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, they serve customers at more than 1,090 stores in 36 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S., America's Tire in parts of California and Discount Tire Direct in markets outside the reach of retail stores. Their latest tool to help get you taken care of, Treadwell, is a proprietary online tire-buying guide that uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang driven by Brad Keselowski in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit discounttire.com.

SOURCE Discount Tire

