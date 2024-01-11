New CCRM Fertility Location Opens in Jersey City, NJ

Global pioneer in fertility treatment and research to expand its world-class operations and family-building services to Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CCRM Fertility is opening a new clinic location in Jersey City to provide patients with greater access to its full array of fertility treatments and services in New Jersey. This now totals eight locations in New Jersey, which became part of the CCRM network when IRMS was acquired in June 2022. All existing IRMS locations will be rebranded to CCRM Fertility by 2025.

The New Jersey City clinic can be found at 66 York Street. The new, state-of-the-art Jersey City location will be led by Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson, MD and Dr. Serena H. Chen, MD. The entire third floor is dedicated to a comprehensive array of fertility services including morning monitoring lab work, in vitro fertilization (IVF), intrauterine insemination (IUI), egg freezing, LGBTQ+ family building and all forms of third-party reproduction including egg donation, sperm donation and gestational surrogacy.

"We are thrilled to open another location in the Tri-State Area," said CEO CCRM Fertility Bob LaGalia. "Expanding further access to care for our patients is a top priority, and our new Jersey City location will allow us to help more patients achieve their goals."

Dr. Serena Chen is a reproductive endocrinology & infertility specialist. She graduated from Duke University School of Medicine and then trained in Gynecology and Obstetrics and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland.

"I am a firm advocate for universal access to reproductive care, and my passion lies in empowering my patients by presenting health information in an engaging, accessible, and practical manner," said Dr. Chen. "I am eager to share my passion with patients in the Jersey City area," said Dr. Chen.

Dr. Stephanie Marshall Thompson is a Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist at CCRM | IRMS. She received her medical degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She completed her residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology at New York University Medical Center and completed her fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School.

"I'm excited to expand CCRM further and bring top-tier fertility care to patients in Jersey City," said Dr. Thompson. "I am honored to support my patients on their unique and individual paths to building families, equipping them with options, understanding, and cutting-edge reproductive science."

To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit sbivf.com.

About CCRM Fertility

CCRM Fertility is a global pioneer in fertility treatment, research, and science. Founded by Dr. William Schoolcraft more than 35 years ago, CCRM Fertility specializes in the most advanced fertility treatments, with deep expertise in IVF, fertility testing, egg freezing, preimplantation genetic testing, third party reproduction and egg donation. CCRM Fertility leverages its own data and a dedicated team of in-house reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists, and geneticists to deliver industry-leading outcomes. CCRM Fertility is a proud strategic partner of Unified Women's Healthcare, which is accelerating meaningful change in women's healthcare by building healthy, innovative, and mission-driven businesses to meet the comprehensive needs of women across the entirety of their health journey. For more information, visit ccrmivf.com.

