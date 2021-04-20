New Center for Children with Autism Opens Next Week

WARRENVILLE, Ill., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health will open the doors to a new autism therapy center serving families across the Naperville/Warrenville/Aurora area next week. The new center is designed to meet the unique needs of children with autism by offering a comprehensive range of services including evaluation, diagnosis, evidence-based therapy, and family support.

"Our primary goal is ensuring that children who are on the autism spectrum have access to the best possible care," according to Caravel's CEO Mike Miller. "Our team specializes in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, which helps children develop skills, create connections, and gain confidence. We are committed to delivering care that yields the best possible outcomes for each child," explained Miller. The efficacy of ABA treatment for children with autism is recognized by Autism Speaks, the American Psychological Association, and the Surgeon General of the U.S., among others.

The new center, located at 3S721 West Avenue in Warrenville, will be led by clinic director Brenda Boehm, BCBA. "This is a colorful, welcoming place that has been especially designed to meet the needs of kids who are on the spectrum," said Boehm. "ABA therapy is research-based treatment, utilized to help children develop important life skills, which help them lead independent and fulfilling lives. We're excited to now be offering our center-based services in addition to in-home services for families in the Naperville/Warrenville/Aurora area."

In addition to evaluation, diagnostics and treatment, Caravel Autism Health also provides support, counseling, and guidance for families impacted by autism. Caravel's team is currently scheduling appointments for children ages 2 and up. For more information about the full range of services or to schedule an appointment, please call 630.593.0501 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Caravel's team of autism health experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health

Related Links

caravelautism.com

