New Chalk Reels from Crescent Lufkin Relieve Pain Points for Pro Users

The 150-Foot Site Reel (#CL150) has snap-in end hook storage for fewer tangles during storage, a textured handle for better ergonomics, and a combination hook and ring design for use in all construction environments.

The 50-Foot Compact Reel (#CL50) fits easily into a pocket or work pouch and holds 50' of line. The 3:1 reel offers faster rewind and decreased retrieval time than others in its class, while the fold-away handle locks the retrieval arm in place to prevent breaking or inadvertent unreeling.

Crescent Lufkin also introduced new Hard Mark Blue Chalk, a high-brightness chalk that is 3X more visible than normal chalk. The full chalk line-up includes five colors (8 oz. and 2.5 oz. options) for a variety of user needs.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products and Crescent APEX® industrial fasteners. Visit www.crescenttool.com .

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

