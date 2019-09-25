New Charter School in Redford Celebrates Opening with Dedication and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

REDFORD, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Westfield Charter Academy, a Redford-area public charter school managed by National Heritage Academies, gathered students and staff to celebrate the opening of the new school with a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting event.

National Heritage Academies (NHA) in collaboration with its sister company, PrepNet, opened Westfield Academy in September 2019. Westfield Charter Academy opened to kindergarten- through sixth-grade students, while Westfield Prep opened to seventh- through ninth-grade students, and plans to add one grade level each year.

In addition to members of the school community and school leaders, Brian Britton, president and CEO of National Heritage Academies, the organization that manages Westfield Charter Academy, was in attendance to speak and celebrate.

The school welcomed 520 students, in kindergarten- through sixth-grade, in September when it opened. A crucial part of the culture and curriculum at Westfield Charter Academy revolves around Moral Focus. NHA believes that kindness, and strong hearts and minds can impact the world in significant ways. Every month Westfield Charter Academy will highlight a different Moral Focus virtue, such as respect, compassion, and perseverance, to develop the whole student, heart and character included.

"During our first two weeks of school, I was most excited to see our scholars and teachers bonding and our school becoming a community," said Ira Kleiman, founding principal of Westfield Charter Academy. "The dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting was a reason to celebrate giving parents a choice for a high-quality education where students can reach their full potential."

The facility contains 22 classrooms, dedicated parent room, large gymnasium, music room, art room, outdoor playground and field, technology room, and security features.

"Our goal is to establish Westfield Charter Academy as a school known for academic excellence, where student learning is paramount, a school where every child is challenged to achieve, a safe, vibrant, and welcoming learning environment, a school that the community can be proud to have here," said Kleiman.

About Westfield Charter Academy:

Westfield Charter Academy, managed by National Heritage Academies, is a free, public charter school serving students in kindergarten through sixth-grade in the Redford area. For more information, visit westfieldcharteracademy.com.

