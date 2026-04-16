New Charter Technologies Adds GraVoc, Expanding Strategic Services and Building Shared Momentum

The addition of GraVoc brings expanded capabilities in ERP, business solutions, and creative services—supporting a more connected, strategic approach to IT.

DENVER, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a unified, people-first technology partner focused on innovation and client outcomes, today announced that GraVoc, a Massachusetts-based technology solutions provider known for its integrated approach to IT, cybersecurity, business solutions, and creative services, has joined New Charter.

GraVoc

GraVoc has been around for more than 30 years, steadily building a model designed to meet clients where they are and grow with them. Today, the company brings together IT services, cybersecurity, business solutions—including Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)—and creative technology into one team, so organizations can tackle complex challenges without juggling multiple partners.

"We grew the company piece by piece over time, with a focus on our customers, our employees, and doing what we said we would do," said David Gravel, founder of GraVoc. "If you put your word out there and say you can do something, you've got to do it, no matter what it costs."

Today, GraVoc serves nearly 1,000 clients with a team of approximately 80 employees, operating as what the company describes as a "360-degree" partner across technology and business needs. Its horizontal, client-centered approach aligns closely with New Charter's strategy of delivering deeper engagement and broader outcomes through a unified platform.

GraVoc's leadership spent several years evaluating potential partners before selecting New Charter, prioritizing cultural alignment, long-term vision, and a shared commitment to people and community.

"We were looking for a partner that thought the same way we do—about customers, about employees, and about building something that lasts," Gravel added. "We've always felt like we approached this business a little differently, and we were looking for a company that shared that perspective. With New Charter, we found it."

New Charter continues to expand by partnering with organizations that bring differentiated capabilities and strong cultural alignment. GraVoc adds particular strength in ERP and business solutions, as well as a creative services capability that is truly unique within the managed services landscape.

"GraVoc represents exactly the kind of partner we're building New Charter around," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "They've built a business that goes deeper with clients by combining technology, security, and business solutions to solve real problems. That aligns directly with where we're going: a more integrated, advisory-driven model that helps clients navigate what's next, not just manage what's in front of them."

Melby continued, "What stood out most is their mindset. They've always focused on the customer at the center and built around that. That's the same foundation we're scaling across New Charter, bringing together great companies to create something more powerful for clients, while preserving what makes each team special."

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SOURCE New Charter Technologies