New Charter Technologies Expands with ICG to Advance AI, Security, and Cloud Capabilities for SMB Clients

Florida-based MSP joins New Charter to accelerate innovation while preserving the high-touch client relationships that define its business

DENVER, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a unified, people-first technology partner focused on innovation and client outcomes, today announced that ICG, a Florida-based managed services provider known for its high-touch client relationships and long-standing industry presence, has joined the company.

ICG

Founded in 1977, ICG has evolved into a modern managed services provider, delivering cloud-first solutions, security-focused services, and deeply personalized support to its clients. Today, the company operates with a fully recurring revenue model and a strong emphasis on Microsoft-based technologies, including Azure and Microsoft 365.

ICG's decision to partner with New Charter reflects a shared belief in combining local relationships with broader platform capabilities to better serve clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape.

"ICG has built something special over nearly five decades—deep client trust, a strong team, and a commitment to doing things the right way," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "Our model is designed to preserve exactly that, while giving leaders like Eduardo and his team access to the scale, innovation, and platform services needed to compete in what's next."

Eduardo Gross, president of ICG, will continue to lead the business, ensuring continuity for employees and clients.

"For us, this was about positioning ICG for the long term," said Gross. "We've always prided ourselves on delivering highly personalized service and building close relationships with our clients. Partnering with New Charter allows us to maintain that while gaining access to capabilities we couldn't easily build on our own, especially in areas like cybersecurity, AI, and platform services."

Gross emphasized that the partnership is designed to enhance, not disrupt, the client experience.

"Our clients will continue working with the same team, with the same level of service they expect from us today," he said. "The difference is that we now have the backing of a larger platform, which allows us to bring more value over time without changing what makes our business work."

READ FULL RELEASE

Media Contact

Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

319.572.2145

[email protected]

SOURCE New Charter Technologies