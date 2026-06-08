New Charter Technologies Bets Big on AI Services and a Bold New Brand to Match

Company unveils evolved brand reflecting expanded capabilities in AI, cybersecurity, strategic services, and innovation.

DENVER, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, an IT services partner focused on innovation, trusted relationships, and client outcomes, today announced the expansion of its AI Solutions & Services portfolio alongside the evolution of its corporate brand, reflecting the company's continued investment in helping organizations prepare for the path ahead.

Organizations are being asked to make decisions about AI now, but many are still trying to determine where it can create meaningful value, how to use it responsibly, and how to separate practical opportunities from the noise.

To help clients meet that challenge, New Charter is expanding its AI Solutions & Services portfolio, bringing together strategic advisory services, AI enablement, custom development, AI-powered tools and solutions, and AI security capabilities designed to help organizations move from exploration to execution.

These capabilities are available to all clients across New Charter companies, making it easier to access AI expertise, strategic services, and innovation through the trusted local teams they already work with today.

The expansion of AI Solutions & Services is part of a broader investment in strategic capabilities that help clients reduce risk, strengthen security, accelerate innovation, and drive measurable business outcomes.

The launch of New Charter's AI Solutions & Services portfolio builds on the company's broader innovation strategy, including the acquisition of Orchestrate AI in early 2025. New Charter's expanding Innovation Center is helping drive AI expertise throughout the organization and deepen the company's ability to help clients navigate one of the most important technology shifts in decades.

"Every business is navigating change in its own market, and they need IT partners who can support them through that," said Peter Melby, CEO of New Charter Technologies. "The true difference makers are the partners who reject the hype rather than add to it. Our success is based on our ability to understand our clients deeply, engage with wisdom, and lead toward actual outcomes. Technology is only as powerful as our ability to use it well. That's what we're focused on for ourselves and for our clients."

Through AI strategy, governance, workflow automation, custom development, implementation support, and ongoing advisory services, New Charter helps organizations turn AI from a topic of discussion into a practical business capability.

"Organizations don't need another AI vendor," said Ryan Barton, chief innovation officer at New Charter Technologies. "Our work starts internally—building the expertise, tools, and repeatable practices that let our teams walk into any client conversation with real answers, not vendor pitches. That foundation is what turns AI curiosity into business results."

New Charter's AI Solutions & Services portfolio is built around four core areas:

AI Enablement

AI Solutions & Tools

Custom AI Development

AI Security

These investments reflect New Charter's broader mission of turning emerging technology into real business capability.

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Allison Francis

New Charter Technologies

319.572.2145

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SOURCE New Charter Technologies