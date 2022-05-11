New Charter Technologies Brings on Healthcare-Focused Managed Service Provider, Strategic Solutions

Bringing Enhanced Value and Capabilities for Employees and Clients

DENVER, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, recently announced the partnership of Strategic Solutions. Located in Richmond, Virginia, Strategic Solutions is the most experienced, regional provider of IT Consulting, Technology Delivery, and Managed Services in the Mid-Atlantic region. Strategic Solutions is distinguished by delivering high-performing technology solutions that promote business growth and other tangible business outcomes for their customers.

Strategic Solutions CEO and Co-Founder William (Jay) Strickland is excited that the New Charter Technologies Equity Partnership will mean a wider set of offerings for Strategic Solutions' clients, to include more robust security offerings. "We felt some of the benefits that came along with joining New Charter in the security front would be extremely strategic for us and help us develop a much richer set of offerings for our clients," said Strickland. "As we have joined the partnership, we have realized that there is much more."

Strickland explains the opportunities this partnership will provide his team, "Being a part of something bigger has always been a part of our culture at Strategic Solutions. I think our employees share a sense of purpose and passion for our business. Suddenly being a part of a much larger family gives our specialized team members access to similarly focused colleagues with whom they can collaborate with and lean on."

"We are so impressed with everyone at Strategic Solutions. Under Jay and Bill's leadership, the company has a highly tenured, passionate team with deep industry expertise in the healthcare market," said New Charter Technologies CEO Mitch Morgan. "This partnership provides many capabilities that we can bring to our platform of companies."

Here are the five pillars that make up the foundation of New Charter:

The platform partners with business owners who are not sellers but rather looking for an opportunity to continue what they're doing and having a financial partner for further investment.

A team of business owners to partner with for the sharing of new ideas and industry best practices to accelerate their business forward.

The foundation of the model is centered around the idea that the Managed IT industry is a "people-business" requiring a local touch and should not be consolidated in order to build upon success and reach new growth and service delivery levels.

The partners who make up the New Charter banner are high growth and high margin businesses who share a common set of cultural and business objectives.

The owners are the Leadership team and are collaborating and strategizing in a way that has never been seen in the industry.

Strategic Solutions is the 17th high-performing MSP to join the New Charter Equity Partnership. The team is looking forward to offering their clients additional services to help them grow, building their national presence, and contributing to the platform through the sharing of best practices.

