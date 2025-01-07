New Charter Technologies Partners with Verus to Strengthen Co-Managed IT Services

Partnership expands New Charter's capabilities in hybrid IT support, with Verus bringing decades of expertise and a people-first approach to the growing national platform.

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Charter Technologies, a portfolio company of Palo Alto-based private equity firm Oval Partners, is excited to announce the addition of Verus, a leading IT services provider, to its growing platform of companies. This strategic partnership strengthens New Charter's position as a national network of top-tier IT service providers, combining local expertise with the power of a larger, collaborative organization.

Verus

With roots dating back to 2002, Verus has established itself as a leader in co-managed IT services, partnering with organizations that maintain lean internal IT teams. Kevin Willette and Kyle Vinar bring decades of industry experience to Verus, having joined the company to drive its growth and prioritize high-touch client service and technical excellence. Verus' strong capabilities in infrastructure, cloud strategy, and security—along with its status as one of WatchGuard's largest partners—make it a valuable addition to the New Charter network.

"We've always been driven by the goal of being the best co-managed IT platform, and joining New Charter allows us to accelerate that mission," said Kevin Willette, president of Verus. "The ability to tap into the resources, talent, and operational support across New Charter's ecosystem opens new opportunities for growth and innovation."

Kyle Vinar, chief operating officer of Verus, echoed these sentiments. "Our focus has always been on service excellence—doing things the right way and constantly refining our processes. Joining New Charter allows us to scale that philosophy and tap into a community of like-minded companies that share our commitment to client success."

The cultural alignment between Verus and New Charter was a key driver of the partnership. "It's not just about business fit—it's about people fit," Willette noted. "From our earliest conversations, it was clear that New Charter's people-first approach aligned with our values. It's a team we're excited to build with."

The addition of Verus enhances New Charter's capabilities in co-managed IT, a growing area of demand as organizations seek hybrid IT support models. Verus' deep experience working alongside internal IT teams to provide infrastructure support, security, and cloud strategy strengthens New Charter's ability to deliver comprehensive IT solutions.

