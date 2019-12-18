New Chief Information Officer Named for Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises Australia and Carnival Australia

Lancaster conveys valuable travel industry experience from his most recent role as Senior Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer at Hyatt Hotels Corporation. He joined Hyatt in 2013, and previously held responsibility for all of the company's global technology operations. As CIO, Marshall was responsible for the selection, deployment and support of Hyatt's technology assets worldwide. He modernized and transformed the company's technology infrastructure and integrated and aligned its hospitality business applications.

"Marshall brings a level of expertise in information technology that will put our IT department on course for a successful and sustainable future of delivering the highest quality IT services to our stakeholders," said Tony Kaufman, executive vice president, professional services, general counsel and chief ethics and compliance officer. "We welcome him to the cruise industry, supporting our business units and world-class cruise vacation brands."

Before joining Hyatt, Lancaster spent 13 years with Essendant, a Fortune 500 business products company, eventually leading all technology operations and application development.

After moving from Chicago with his family, Lancaster will be based at Princess Cruises headquarters in Santa Clarita, California. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Louisiana State University, is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and a veteran of the United States Air Force. Marshall previously served as the founder and executive sponsor of the Hyatt animal advocacy group, and was also active in Hyatt's Veterans and Disabilities groups. Additionally, he was a member of Hyatt's Global Inclusion and Diversity Council.

