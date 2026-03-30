New Christian Book Explores Genesis 3:16b and Offers a Transparent Journey of Faith, Marriage, and Redemption

A reflection of a redemptive story transformed from the power of God's grace

INDIANAPOLIS, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Military veteran and author Helen Kent invites readers into a personal journey of faith and its impact on self-discovery and restoration in her new book, "Genesis 3:16b: A Wife's Journey with the Curse."

In the book, readers will delve into the inner struggles that can quietly unravel life and marriage. Through honest reflection and insight, Kent examines how years of disappointment, unmet expectations, and a lack of spiritual awareness led to an emotional breakdown.

Book Cover

Yet Genesis 3:16b is ultimately a story of hope. As Kent encounters God's Word, she gains clarity about the forces working against her and discovers the strength necessary to rebuild what was once torn down.

"This is the journey of a woman brought face-to-face with her own folly, and the God who faithfully restores," Kent said.

At its heart, the book is a story that may resonate with anyone who has faced disappointment, whether struggling in their relationships or wrestling with feelings of emptiness. Kent's journey reminds readers that no one is beyond restoration and no circumstance is beyond God's reach.

"Through every hardship, God remains faithful to his promises," Kent said. "He brings hope out of despair and renewal to those who seek him."

"Genesis 3:16b: A Wife's Journey with the Curse"

By Helen Kent

ISBN: 9798385052608 (softcover); 9798385052615 (hardcover); 9798385052622 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Helen Kent worked in office management for several years and recently retired from a position in education. She served in the Army at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, Texas and ran a pharmacy at a clinic while stationed in Germany. She enjoys teaching and talking to children about the Bible and serves at her local church. She and her husband have been married for 44 years. They have three grown children and three grandchildren and are expecting a 4th next year. Helen has a deep passion for God's Word. To learn more, please visit: https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/857711-genesis-316b.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

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SOURCE WestBow Press