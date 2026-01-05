New Christian Book Explores the Spiritual Battle Between Light and Darkness

Author addresses the role of choice, knowledge and faith in navigating unseen conflict

BOULDER CITY, Nev., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Author and ordained minister Sherry Malunat has released "Light vs. Dark: Weapons of Warfare," a faith-based book centered on the unseen spiritual conflict that influences human thought, emotion and behavior. The book focuses on the ongoing struggle between good and evil and offers biblical guidance and practical spiritual tools to help readers live with greater clarity and freedom through Jesus Christ.

"Light vs. Dark" emphasizes the role of the mind as the primary battleground in spiritual warfare, highlighting how thoughts shape emotions and, ultimately, actions. Using biblical principles, including Ephesians 6:12, the book outlines spiritual weapons available to believers and encourages intentional focus as a means of resilience during life's challenges.

"This book will open the eyes of the reader to both light and darkness and learn how to battle with the weapons described in the book," Malunat said. "Readers will learn to use the power of their choice to move forward and not stay stuck where they are in the present moment they are in."

The book is intended for readers seeking greater spiritual awareness and practical guidance for navigating mental, emotional and spiritual struggles, particularly during times of adversity or uncertainty.

"With the way our world is moving and all the darkness and corruption that plagues the world, we need to know how to move from dark to light and gain knowledge of each side and how their kingdoms operate," Malunat said.

ISBN: 9798385050666 (softcover); 9798385050673 (hardcover); 9798385050659 (electronic)

Available on WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Sherry Malunat is an Ordained Minister and a Certified Life Coach. She has spoken at women conferences and retreats, and has held the position of Director of Women's Ministry at Vader Assembly of God Church. To learn more, please visit www.sherrymalunat.com.

