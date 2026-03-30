New Christian Field Manual Offers Abundant Life Through Living in Lordship

Attorney's "Fact-Based Theology" inspires rejection of fear and defiance of scarcity

SAN ANTONIO, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Upcoming author Thomas Countryman illuminates a well-established path, revealing fresh potential and renewed hope for those seeking deeper purpose and meaningful change.

In addition to his more than 30-year career as a national commercial and medical defense litigator, Countryman has taught Scripture and theology for more than four decades.

Book Cover

Drawing from his personal and professional experiences and applying a uniquely "fact-based theology" supported by more than 1,000 footnoted authorities, his new book, "Discipleship Training I: Living in Lordship", confronts scarcity mentality and the insecurities it creates.

The book proposes an alternative lifestyle based on the "Four Questions of Discipleship":

Who am I to God? (The question of purpose)

Who am I in Christ? (The question of identity)

Who am I to be for my community? (The question of passion)

What am I to leave behind? (The question of heritage)

Amplifying this, he asserts:

"Abundant life is found in the fusion of: (i) obedience to God; (ii) development of godly character; (iii) practical evangelism; and (iv) total transformation and legacy," Countryman said. "When done correctly, this fusion becomes one cohesive and comprehensive whole — a completely new creation: a disciple. Consequently, discipleship is the all-encompassing and nonnegotiable 'something more' and 'what's next' of Christianity."

Living in Lordship presents the abundant life of discipleship as the practical and powerful antidote to fear, purposelessness and individual spiritual stagnation. Countryman's real-life examples, structured teaching and convincing research combine to present both a refreshingly honest (and sometimes surprisingly humorous) review of the current human condition and a compelling strategy for revealing and experiencing more of the positive potential of all Creation.

"My book combines rigorous factual analysis with theology to challenge and encourage readers to submit fully to the potential of God's Will, and to discover their true identity and purpose to positively change not only themselves, but the world around them," Countryman said.

"Discipleship Training I: Living in Lordship: Module One of A Contemporary Field Manual for the Abundant Life!"

By Thomas A. Countryman

ISBN: 9798385055333 (softcover); 9798385055326 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Thomas A. Countryman is a retired litigation attorney and the creator of the Discipleship Training lecture series. He also authored the blog, One Pilgrim's Progress (https://bibledialogue.blogspot.com/); the dramatic production, LOVE SONG: The Gospel According to Mary Magdalene; and a variety of other faith-based works and productions. Tom is currently working on DISCIPLESHIP TRAINING II: The Character of a Disciple. He lives in San Antonio, Texas, with his wife, Jean, and their therapy dog, Maisie. To learn more, please visit https://www.westbowpress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/866623-discipleship-training-i-living-in-lordship.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

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SOURCE WestBow Press