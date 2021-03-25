New CIC Board Member Welcomed at The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Alliance is proud to announce that Board Members Denise D. Brown, CIC, CPCU, AINS, AIC, ARM, CISC, CRIS, AIS, MLIS, AFIS, CAWC, Jack H. Elliott Jr., CIC, CISR, SOTP, CBCP, MPM, CFE, R. Kevin Ray, CIC, CPCU, AU, AINS, AIS, API, Lindsey A. Shank, CIC, and Mr. Mark E. Wall, CIC, CRM, CPCU, ARM have accepted their nominations to serve on the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Board of Governors. The newly appointed members bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will support the organization's vision to become the indispensable, transformative learning resource for risk and insurance professionals through adaptive technology and practical instruction.

William J. Hold, MBA, CRM, CISR, President & CEO of The National Alliance, stated,

"We welcome our new Board members and are elated that individuals with this level of industry expertise and experience will help us reach our goals and objectives for the coming years. They join us at an extremely exciting time of growth and transformation. With the addition of these new members, this diverse and capable team will help create endless opportunities for The National Alliance to provide incredible learning experiences for insurance and risk management professionals nationwide."

The National Alliance for Insurance Education & Research, the nation's premier provider of advanced educational opportunities for insurance and risk management professionals, includes the Certified Insurance Counselors (CIC) Program, the Certified Risk Managers (CRM) Program, the Certified Insurance Service Representatives (CISR) Program, the Certified Personal Risk Managers Program (CPRM), the Certified School Risk Managers (CSRM) Program, the Dynamics Sales Training Series, and The National Alliance Research Academy. For more information, contact The National Alliance, P.O. Box 27027, Austin, Texas 78755-2027; 800-633-2165; website: www.TheNationalAlliance.com.

