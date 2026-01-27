New Research Suggests Lion's Mane Mushroom Mycelium Supports a 'Smarter' Immune Response Compared to Fruiting Body-Only Extracts*

OLYMPIA, Wash., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What if immune support wasn't about doing more—but about responding smarter?*

New peer-reviewed research from the Host Defense® science team reveals that Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium may support immune balance in a uniquely calm and regulated way, setting it apart from commonly found Lion's Mane fruiting body extracts.*

Published in the peer-reviewed journal Immuno, the study, conducted by researchers at Fungi Perfecti, LLC — makers of Host Defense® Mushrooms™, explored how Host Defense Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium interacts with human immune cells in vitro when they're under stress compared to a store-bought fruiting body extract under the same conditions.*

The results showed clear differences between an extract prepared from Host Defense mushroom mycelium and commonly available fruiting body extracts. When immune cells were challenged during laboratory tests, the Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium supported a unique, more measured immune response—helping cells stay engaged without going into overdrive.*

Rather than overstimulating immune activity as seen with the fruiting body extract, the Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium appeared to support a calmer and more balanced immune response—working with the immune cell function instead of pushing it too hard. Researchers called this phenomenon a "calm under challenge" immune response.*

The study also found that Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium supported antioxidant activity and the stress response of cells, which is important for helping immune cells adapt and stay resilient under pressure.*

This means that "The Smart Mushroom" is even smarter than previously thought. Host Defense scientists knew it was good for the brain, but this study demonstrates that Lion's Mane mushroom mycelium may be a superior way to support immune balancing—not by working harder but by working smarter.*

"This research shows that not all Lion's Mane products are created equal," said Chase Beathard, PhD, MBA, Associate Director of Research and Development for Host Defense and lead author of the study. "How the mushroom is grown and prepared matters—and it can change how the immune system responds."*

The researchers noted that these findings are based on in vitro laboratory research and that further studies—including human clinical trials—are needed to better understand how these findings translate to consumer use.*

About Host Defense® Mushrooms™

Host Defense was founded by world-renowned mushroom expert Paul Stamets with the goal of building a bridge between people and fungi. Backed by over 45 years of rigorous scientific study, Host Defense is now a leading mushroom supplement brand in the U.S., specializing in mushroom mycelium-based supplements designed to support human health. Host Defense products reflect the brand's commitment to sustainability, scientific integrity, research, and education. Follow Host Defense on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Journal reference:

Doar, E., Kishiyama, J., Bair, Z. J., & Beathard, C. (2025). Calm Under Challenge: Immune-Balancing and Stress-Quenching Effects of Hericium erinaceus Mycelium in Human Immune Cells. Immuno, 6(1), 2. https://doi.org/10.3390/immuno6010002

