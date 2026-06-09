New Codeshare Allowing Seamless Access to French Polynesia's Outlying Islands, Now in Effect!

PAPEETE, French Polynesia, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Air Tahiti Nui, the international flagship carrier of French Polynesia, and Air Tahiti, the domestic inter-island carrier, are pleased to announce the activation of their codeshare agreement, originally signed in December 2025. As planned, travelers can now book and travel on flights operated under this commercial partnership as of June 3, 2026.

Air Tahiti Nui

The new partnership allows Air Tahiti Nui to place its TN code on select inter-island flights operated by Air Tahiti, creating a more seamless travel experience for visitors to The Islands of Tahiti. Through the agreement, travelers can more easily access some of the South Pacific's most sought-after destinations, including Bora Bora in French Polynesia and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

Passengers can now book a single ticket that includes:

An international flight operated by Air Tahiti Nui from Europe, the United States, Japan, or New Zealand; and





A connecting inter-island flight operated by Air Tahiti between Tahiti and their final destination, including Bora Bora or Rarotonga.

This streamlined booking process offers travelers greater convenience, simplified connections, and a smoother overall travel experience from departure to arrival.

Passengers will travel aboard Air Tahiti Nui's Tahitian Dreamliner (Boeing 787-9) for international flights and Air Tahiti's ATR 72 aircraft for inter-island services.

The activation of this codeshare agreement further strengthens the longstanding relationship between Air Tahiti Nui and Air Tahiti while representing an important milestone in enhancing connectivity throughout the South Pacific. Together, the two carriers are making it easier than ever for international travelers to discover the beauty, culture, and diversity of The Islands of Tahiti and beyond.

ABOUT AIR TAHITI NUI

Air Tahiti Nui, the leading carrier to French Polynesia, offers non-stop service to Tahiti from Los Angeles, and is one of only two airlines to offer a year-round selection of non-stop connections between Los Angeles and Paris. Headquartered in Papeete, Tahiti, Air Tahiti Nui operates from its Tahiti base to destinations in 10 countries in cooperation with a number of codeshare partners including Air Tahiti, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, SNCF, Air Calin, Air New Zealand, Japan Airlines, Korean Air, Qantas and LATAM. The airline's service aims to deliver a taste of Tahitian culture from the moment passengers board, from immersive in-flight entertainment and unique cabin designs to the iconic Tiare flower gifted to each guest. For more information or to book a flight, visit www.airtahitinui.com.

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SOURCE Air Tahiti Nui