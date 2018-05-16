New Coleman Lantern Brings Sound and Light Together at Campsites

The built-in Bluetooth® speaker gives users the option to wirelessly stream their favorite songs while enjoying the outdoors. Changing a song or making the music louder can be controlled directly from a smartphone or through the controls on top of the lantern. The speaker plays music for up to 20 hours.

"The lantern is a foundation of our brand." said Dave Lew, Vice President, Brand Development of Coleman. "It's in our logo and it's been a part of Coleman from the beginning. The 360° Sound and Light is a lantern for anyone who wants to bring their favorite music with them, while they spend time enjoying the outdoors with family and friends."

Reaching as far as 24 feet while shining as bright as 400 lumens, this lantern will deliver enough brightness for the most remote campsites. The lantern is constructed with weather resistant materials and is IPX4 water-resistant. The Coleman® 360° Sound and Light lantern is now available at Target and other major retail locations nationwide at a suggested retail price of $59.99.

For more information on the 360° Sound and Light lantern or Coleman, visit www.Coleman.com.

About Coleman

As an international leader in the innovation and marketing of outdoor products, The Coleman Company, Inc. helps people have fun and make memories by providing the gear integral to their favorite outdoor experiences. The company's products include its legendary lanterns and stoves, as well as coolers, tents, sleeping bags, airbeds, backpacks, furniture, and grills under the Coleman brand. Additionally, the company provides flotation devices, towables, rainwear, waders, hunting and fishing gear as well as safety and survival equipment under its Stearns®, Sevylor®, Sospenders®, Hodgman®, Mad Dog Gear®, Helium® and Aerobed® brands.

About Newell Brands:

Newell Brands (NYSE: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Jostens®, Marmot®, Rawlings®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Rubbermaid Commercial Products®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, Waddington and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play. This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

