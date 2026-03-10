New Collaboration Between ACS and FANUC Robotics Powers Single-Source Delivery of Facility Design and Automation Implementation

By uniting facility design, controls engineering, and certified FANUC integration, ACS enables manufacturers to replace manual processes with fully integrated automation solutions.

VERONA, Wis., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ACS today announced its certification as a FANUC systems integrator, expanding its integrated facility solutions to include FANUC's industrial robotics. This certification reinforces ACS's commitment to delivering single-source facility and automation solutions that reduce project complexity and accelerate deployment. As a single-source partner, ACS designs and builds the facility and delivers the complete robotics implementation, from equipment specification through programming and commissioning. This integrated approach eliminates coordination gaps that occur when facility construction and automation are handled separately.

Whether designing a new test facility or working within an existing plant, ACS's cross-disciplinary engineering team identifies where FANUC robotics can optimize manufacturers' workflows and replace manual processes.

To expand its robotics integration capabilities, ACS is investing in its robotics lab and training programs built around FANUC technologies. "Bringing FANUC robots into our facility and training programs means our teams are living with the same technologies our customers need on their floors," said Austin Levin, senior automation engineer for ACS. "That hands-on experience, combined with our facility design and controls expertise, allows us to engineer robotics solutions that are fully integrated into the facility from day one."

As part of its growing investment in robotics lab, ACS has also acquired a FANUC cleanroom robot, extending its established cleanroom facility expertise into robotic applications for aerospace, automotive, and precision manufacturing projects.

FANUC's proven reliability and uptime performance, combined with ACS's facility design and systems integration capabilities, allow manufacturers to approach automation as part of their facility strategy rather than as a separate implementation challenge. This integrated approach ensures robotics solutions function seamlessly within the spaces ACS designs and the workflows it optimizes.

