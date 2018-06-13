New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes List of Best College Dorms at Top Colleges

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the 35 Best College Dorms at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-college-dorms/.

The residential college experience is one of the hallowed rites of passage in America life, from the awkwardness of meeting new roommates to the happy tears of graduating and moving on. In the 21st century, with an unprecedented amount of competition in the higher education industry, colleges and universities are building some of the most luxurious, enviable residence halls ever seen. For students and families who care about swanky digs, College Consensus has ranked the top Consensus rated schools with the most impressive dorms, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The full top 35 (in alphabetical order) are:

Arcadia University - Glenside, PA

Arizona State University - Tempe, AZ

Boston University - Boston, MA

Bowdoin College - Brunswick, ME

Brandeis University - Boston, MA

Bryn Mawr College - Bryn Mawr, PA

Campbell University - Buies Creek, NC

Emory University - Atlanta, GA

Florida Gulf Coast University - Fort Myers, FL

Fordham University - New York, NY

High Point University - High Point, NC

Illinois Institute of Technology - Chicago, IL

Loyola University Maryland - Baltimore, MD

Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Cambridge, MA

Mississippi State University - Mississippi State, MS

Oberlin College - Oberlin, OH

Pace University - New York, NY

Pomona College - Claremont, CA

Rice University - Houston, TX

Scripps College - Claremont, CA

Sonoma State University - Rohnert Park, CA

Southern Methodist University - Dallas, TX

St. Lawrence University - Canton, NY

Texas Christian University - Fort Worth, TX

Union University - Jackson, TN

University of Arizona - Tucson, AZ

University of California, Davis - Davis, CA

University of Chicago - Chicago, IL

University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati, OH

University of Florida - Gainesville, FL

University of Houston - Houston, TX

University of North Florida - Jacksonville, FL

University of Texas at Austin - Austin, TX

University of Virginia - Charlottesville, VA

Washington University in St. Louis - St. Louis, MO

"Campus living in the 21st century is likely to make parents jealous," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris writes, "remembering the dank, spartan rooms of their college years." But that's because college today is very different from college in the past, especially in terms of competition and consumer awareness. As Sealey-Morris explains, "one of the best ways to bring home the most wanted demographics is to be able to advertise the nicest housing in the business. Simply put, the college with the best dorms attracts more students." At the same time, "College is more expensive than ever, and parents and students understandably expect more for their money." But it's not just about luxury. Many of the best college residences offer amenities that have a real impact on student well-being, from counselors and tutors to healthy food and fitness facilities. "So the best college dorms aren't just a luxury," Sealey-Morris states: "they're an investment in students."

Ranking the 35 Best College Dorms is subjective, by necessity - there's no truly objective way to name the best. To build the ranking, Consensus editors searched for student housing that has earned national attention - whether for architectural excellence, luxury amenities, or vibrant student life - from colleges and universities that qualify for a College Consensus score. They were then put in order by their College Consensus score.

Carrie Sealey-Morris

Managing Editor, College Consensus

196682@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-college-ranking-and-review-aggregator-publishes-list-of-best-college-dorms-at-top-colleges-300665212.html

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

