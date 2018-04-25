New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Regional Colleges in the Midwest for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Regional Colleges in the Midwest for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-regional-colleges-midwest/ .

To identify the Best Regional Colleges-Midwest 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best regional colleges in the Midwest, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of nearly 50, are:

Cottey College - Nevada , MO Calvin College - Grand Rapids , MI Taylor University - Upland , IN Cedarville University - Cedarville , OH Augusta University - Augusta, GA Northwestern College - Orange City, IA Benedictine College - Atchison , KS College of the Ozarks - Point Lookout, MO Loras College - Dubuque, IA (tied) Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College - West Terre Haute, IN (tied)

"The Midwest's best regional colleges," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "are the undergraduate institutions preparing the Midwest's professional and technical workforce." As Sealey-Morris' introduction to the ranking notes, "It's the 2-year and 4-year colleges that keep the economy humming, and that's especially true in the Midwest, with vast rural areas and industrialized manufacturing cities." For the College Consensus ranking, regional colleges are defined as "the smaller public and private bachelor's and associate's degree colleges that don't get the glory, but make a difference in students' lives." Regional colleges primarily offer undergraduate programs, and though they may have some graduate programs, those do not usually include doctorates. Most importantly, regional universities focus on the essential programs that keep society running.

"The special method developed by College Consensus puts the realities of ranking front and center," according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris. "Every ranking has its own methodology and bias, but putting them all together gives College Consensus a birds-eye view of the landscape." As an aggregate ranking, College Consensus' "wider perspective ensures prospective students that they are getting a comprehensive ranking that takes in all of what's known and thought about the Midwest's regional colleges." College Consensus' Best Regional Colleges ranking is focused on "giving students a fully rounded, unbiased perspective on what those in the know have to say about their higher education options." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process. The Consensus method, Sealey-Morris asserts, creates "a one-stop shop for rankings."

