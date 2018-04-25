New College Ranking and Review Aggregator Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Regional Universities in the North for 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., April, 25 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Regional Universities in the Northern United States for 2018 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-regional-universities-north/.

To identify the Best Regional Universities - North 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Like Rotten Tomatoes or Metacritic does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best regional universities in the North, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10, out of more than 100, are:

Providence College - Providence, RI Loyola University Maryland - Baltimore , MD Bentley University - Waltham, MA University of Scranton - Scranton , PA Fairfield University - Fairfield, CT SUNY College at Geneseo - Geneseo, NY Ithaca College - Ithaca, NY The College of New Jersey - Ewing Township , NJ Marist College - Poughkeepsie, NY St. Joseph's University - Philadelphia , PA

The best regional universities, according to Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris, are the ones "doing the hard work of building an educated workforce, whether it's certificate programs or pre-professional degrees." For College Consensus' ranking, regional universities are identified by a few factors. First of all, they have a "smaller reach than the large, all-encompassing major research universities," drawing their students primarily from the state or region. Regional universities also offer "undergraduate and graduate programs, but [are] not recognized at the doctoral level." Most importantly, regional universities focus on the essential programs that keep society running - areas like teaching, nursing, management, law enforcement, and other critical professional careers. Since most regional university graduates stay in the region, these are the schools that make life livable in each region.

The College Consensus mission, as Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, is to provide "a more holistic picture of what the people in the know actually think about the colleges and universities in the north." In the College Consensus method, "every voice gets a say." In ranking the best regional universities, College Consensus is "not just based on college faculty and staff answering surveys, or just the opinions of disconnected experts, or just the experience of students – it's everybody, given equal weight and opportunity." Because College Consensus knows that the "best ranked" doesn't always mean the best for every students' needs, Consensus rankings concentrate on bringing prospective students the widest possible panorama of options. As Sealey-Morris states, "That means surprises, redefinitions, and, we hope, less bias and preconceived notions."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

