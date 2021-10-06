New CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner Certification Emphasizes the Skills Needed to Effectively Build Organizational Cybersecurity Readiness

"The new CASP+ exam reflects what's happening right now, covering both cybersecurity architecture and engineering." Tweet this

"Information security threats are on the rise globally and organizations are increasingly concerned over their readiness for the next attack," said Patrick Lane, director of product management at CompTIA.

"The new CASP+ exam reflects what's happening right now, covering both cybersecurity architecture and engineering," Lane continued. "Professionals who earn this advanced credential have demonstrated the skills to assess an organization's cyber readiness and design and implement resilient solutions."

The updated CASP+ exam has a greater emphasis on cybersecurity architecture and engineering; endpoint security and zero trust methods; governance, risk and compliance (GRC) skills; and assessing an enterprise's cybersecurity readiness. There is also more focus on how to lead teams to design, troubleshoot and implement enterprise-wide cybersecurity solutions.

CompTIA relies on industry and technology subject matter experts when it creates a new certification or updates an existing exam. This input assures that the exam reflects the specific skills needed on the job today. The new CASP+ exam was developed with guidance from senior cybersecurity professionals who work in communications, defense, education, energy, government, retail, technology and other industries.

Security architects, senior security engineers, security operations center managers, security analysts, IT cybersecurity and INFOSEC specialists and cyber risk analysts are among the job roles that can benefit from becoming CASP+ certified. Cybersecurity professionals in nearly 100 countries are CASP+ certified.

Today's launch of the new CASP+ exam is accompanied by the release of a complete suite of CompTIA Learning products to help with preparation for the test, including:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning environment that uses videos, assessments and performance-based questions.

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which help learners gain hands-on experience configuring a wide range of technologies in a self-paced, pre-configured browser-based environment.

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they still need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention.

Official CompTIA Study Guides to help learners master the material for their certification exam. Self-paced CompTIA study guides are clearly written and structured and are flexible so the learner can study at any pace.

For complete information on CASP+ and related learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/comptia-advanced-security-practitioner.

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit https://www.comptia.org/.

Media Contact

Steven Ostrowski

CompTIA

[email protected]

+1 630-678-8468

SOURCE CompTIA

Related Links

http://www.comptia.org

