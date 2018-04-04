New CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner Certification Takes on Latest Cyber Threats

"What sets apart CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner from other security credentials is its reliance on performance-based questions and tasks associated with the job role," said Patrick Lane, director, product management, for CompTIA. "These hands-on simulations validate the ability to solve problems in a real-world network environment, making it the ideal credential for cybersecurity practitioners who are immersed in risk management, as well as enterprise security architecture, integration and operation."

The updated CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner certification addresses current risk and response scenarios associated with cyber warfare, hacking techniques and cloud migration. New exam content includes

An expansion of the enterprise security domain to include operations and architecture concepts, techniques and requirements.

More emphasis on analyzing risk though interpreting trend data and anticipating cyber defense needs that align with business skills.

Expanded security control topics, including mobile and small form factor devices and software vulnerabilities.

Broader coverage of integrating cloud and virtualization technologies into a secure enterprise architecture.

Inclusion of implementing cryptographic techniques such as blockchain-cryptocurrency and mobile device encryption.

Cybersecurity as an organization priority shows no signs of abating. In a 2017 CompTIA study, 84 percent of businesses surveyed said cybersecurity was a higher priority then, compared to two year earlier; and 85 percent said it would be a higher priority in two years.1

"Today's complex networking infrastructure requires advanced skills and a new proactive, mindset to identify problem areas before attackers discover them," said Lane.

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner certification is recommended for IT professionals with at least five years of experience. Security architects, security engineers, application security engineers, technical lead analysts, and information security analysts are some of the job roles that have earned the credential to advance in their careers.

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) to show compliance with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 17024 Standard. It is also approved by the U.S. Department of Defense for Directive 8140/8570.01-M.

For more information on the updated certification, including exam objectives, practice questions, training materials, and exam vouchers, visit https://certification.comptia.org/certifications/comptia-advanced-security-practitioner.

