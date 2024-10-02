New CompTIA Cloud+ certification focuses on critical network infrastructure management and security skills

Suite of online learning tools deliver hands-on cloud computing training

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Validating the essential skills necessary to implement, maintain, and optimize cloud-based infrastructure services remains core to the updated CompTIA Cloud+ professional certification, which now also focuses on the popular practice of combining software development with network operations, known as DevOps.

CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced the availability of the updated certification and related online learning tools today.

CompTIA Cloud+ explores cloud infrastructure services within the wider scope of systems operations, irrespective of the vendor solution. The certification is specifically designed to map to real-world demands of cloud operations job roles, validating essential skills necessary for excelling in cloud environments. The competencies tested by the exam are relevant across all cloud platforms.

"Businesses need to ensure that their teams have the skills to manage cloud and hybrid environments," said Teresa Sears, senior vice president, product management, CompTIA. "CompTIA Cloud+ gives team members the ability to manage complex migrations, oversee multi-cloud environments, secure data, and troubleshoot while maintaining cost-effective operations."

Cloud administrators or similar roles such as system administrator, systems engineer, IT manager, cloud specialist, security specialist, or cloud engineer, as well as someone currently working as a Linux administrator, server administrator, or network administrator, are some of the job roles that can benefit from becoming CompTIA Cloud+ certified.

Employer job posting data indicates employers continue to focus on skills-based hiring. In August 45% of active tech job postings did not specify a four-year degree requirement among candidates. Several key occupations recorded even higher percentages, including network support specialists (86%), network and systems administrators (51%) and network architects (48%).1

CompTIA's Cloud+ (CV0-004) covers cloud architecture, design, and deployment; security; provisioning and configuring cloud resources; managing operations throughout the cloud environment life cycle; automation and virtualization; backup and recovery; high-availability; fundamental Dev Ops concepts; and troubleshooting common cloud management issues. The certification program also explores emerging technologies, including machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Cloud+ is compliant with ISO 17024 standards and approved by the U.S. Department of Defense to meet directive 8140/8570.01-M requirements.

Experienced professionals with CompTIA Cloud+ or CompTIA Network+ certifications can strengthen their skills and validate their knowledge of business-critical technologies with the CompTIA CloudNetX certification, which is scheduled to be released early next year and is part of the CompTIA Xpert Series.

New online resources provide hands-on learning

In addition to the CompTIA Cloud+ certification, CompTIA released a comprehensive selection of CertMaster learning and exam preparation resources.

The CertMaster Cloud+ suite of online learning products for the exam were designed to prepare learners for entry into or advancement in a career in cloud administration. The learning solutions guide users through the topics that a team of experts working in the field have determined are critical for one to succeed in the cloud, with both practical knowledge and hands-on experience to support that learning.

CertMaster Perform Cloud+ delivers a comprehensive, self-paced eLearning experience that includes instructional content, videos, skills assessments and labs. Instruction is centered around a learning progression model to help students learn concepts and actively build skills related to the course objectives. The course is broken into modules and lessons, and different activities throughout the course provide hands-on skills practice and personalized instruction.

CertMaster Labs Cloud+ enables hands-on practice and skills development through a remote, browser-based lab environment. This includes labs that run simulations of hardware and operating systems as well as live labs that run in an environment with a fully functional range of virtual machines, networks, and cloud accounts.

Some CertMaster Labs will use the new Network Modeler simulation tool. This sophisticated tool allows students to explore the complexities of network design, testing, and troubleshooting in a risk-free environment, simulating their behavior and performance without the need for physical hardware.

CertMaster Practice Cloud+ is an adaptive knowledge assessment tool that determines what a learner has already mastered and what they need to learn to improve confidence and increase retention as they prepare for the Cloud+ certification exam.

The CompTIA Cloud+ Student Guide and CompTIA Cloud+ Instructor Guide also will be available as ebooks to accompany CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-004. Both guides include videos demonstrating key activities and practice questions to check for understanding. The guides are clearly written, structured, and flexible so learners can study at any pace.

For complete information on CompTIA Cloud+ and related CompTIA Learning resources visit https://www.comptia.org/certifications/cloud.

1 "Tech Jobs Report," CompTIA, September 2024.

